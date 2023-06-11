Spezia vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Spezia vs Hellas Verona in Serie A?
If you want to watch Spezia vs Hellas Verona live on TV, you can follow the match on Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Spezia vs Hellas Verona in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Hellas Verona
Simone Verdi, a 30-year-old Italian striker, has scored five goals this season. A low figure, but despite that he has been the top scorer of his team in Serie A. An experienced striker who has played for Salernitana, Torino, Napoli, Napoli, Bologna, Eibar, Empoli, among other teams.
Watch out for this player at Spezia
Nzola has scored 13 goals and two assists in Serie A this season and is the seventh highest scorer in the Italian league. He has been involved in 15 of the 31 goals his team has scored in the league competition. The 26-year-old striker from Angola has not scored since April 8.
How is Hellas Verona coming along?
Hellas Verona have gone four games in a row without a win, their last victory coming on May 7 at the home of Lecce. Only one win in the last seven meetings. They came close to achieving permanence in the last round, as with six minutes to go they were tied at one against AC Milacuto, but eventually lost 1-3. In the end, they finished last with 31 points in the Serie A standings;
How does Spezia arrive?
They are coming from two defeats in a row and have only managed to win one of the last 12 matches they have played. Spezia was close to achieving the permanence since in the last matchday of Serie A they started winning against Roma, but a goal by Dybala in stoppage time gave the victory to Mourinho's team and put in trouble this team that finished the Serie A regular league with 31 points;
Background
A total of 23 meetings have been played between these two teams with a favorable balance for Hellas Verona who have won 11 times, seven wins for Spezia and five duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 and the match ended in a goalless draw;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore, which is located in the city of Reggio Emilia. It was inaugurated in 1995 and has a capacity of 21525 spectators.
Preview of the match
Spezia and Hellas Verona will meet in an additional match because both teams have finished with the same points and to relegate who will be relegated to Serie B together with Cremonese and Sampdoria;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Spezia vs Hellas Verona in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.