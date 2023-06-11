Trinidad & Tobago vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala in in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala of June 11th, in several countries:
Mexico: 16:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Spain: 00:00 hours
Where and how Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guatemala and live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Guatemala
The forward of Guatemala, 25 year old Darwin Lom has had a good performance, the forward has played his seventeenth game in his local league, 17 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Guatemalan League and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in the friendlies he already scored a goal.
Keep an eye on this player from Trinidad and Tobago.
The forward of Trinidad and Tobago, Reon Moore of 26 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played his sixth game in his local league, 6 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Tobago league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 2 friendlies he already scored 2 goals.
How is Trinidad and Tobago doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Bahamas, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Nicaragua, Mar 27, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 0-3 Trinidad and Tobago, 24 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Jamaica 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago, Mar 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Jamaica 0-1 Trinidad and Tobago, 11 Mar, 2023, International Friendlies
Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 St. Martin, 29 Jan, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Guatemala doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against French Guiana, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mexico 2-0 Guatemala, 7 Jun, 2023, International friendlies
Guatemala 4-0 French Guiana, 27 Mar, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Belize 1-2 Guatemala, 24 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Guatemala 1-1 Panama, 12 Mar, 2023, International Friendlies
Guatemala 3-1 Nicaragua, 19 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala, a friendly match. The match will take place at Subaru Park at 18:00.