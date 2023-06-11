Uruguay vs Italia U-20 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Uruguay vs. Italy live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Uruguay vs. Italy live for the Grand Final of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Uruguay vs. Italy online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Uruguay vs Italy match in various countries:
- Argentina: 18 hours on DIRECTV
- Bolivia: 17 hours without Transmission
- Brazil: 18 hours in Canais Globo
- Chile: 18 hours on DIRECTV
- Colombia: 16 hours on DIRECTV
- Ecuador: 16 hours on DIRECTV
- USA (ET): 5 p.m. on Telemundo, Fox Sports
- Spain: 22 hours without Transmission
- Mexico: 15 hours on VIX+
- Paraguay: 18 hours without Transmission
- Peru: 16 hours on DIRECTV
- Uruguay: 18 hours on DIRECTV
- Venezuela: 17 hours on DIRECTV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cesare Casedei, a must see player!
The Italian midfielder is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at Chelsea, he will have more opportunities to show his quality and help for the team to have a good season in the Premier League for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 6 goals and 1 assist in 28 games played.
How does Italy arrive?
The Italian team will participate in this duel with the aim of getting among the best 4 in the competition and the Italians will face the Colombian team in the Quarterfinals. Italy was part of Group D along with Brazil, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, where they finished in second place behind Brazil with 6 points, after 2 wins and 1 loss. Italy arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and they will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Carmine Nunziata come to this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Tommaso Baldanzi, Cesare Casadei, Francesco Esposita, Gabriele Guarino and Matteo Pratti being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Italian soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of European soccer, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Matias Abaldo, a must see player!
The Uruguayan midfielder is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes in the Defender, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help for the team to obtain another title in the Intermediate Tournament for the next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 2 goals and 3 assists in 10 games played.
How does Uruguay get here?
The Celeste team appears in this duel with the aim of making the team the leader of Group E and they will close against their direct rival for the leadership of the group. Group E is made up of teams from England, Tunisia and Iraq. The Uruguayans arrive as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and will seek to start the championship in the best way. Those led by Marcelo Broli come to this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Luciano Rodríguez, Franco González, Matías Abaldo, Fabricio Díaz and Sebastián Boselli being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in the First Division of their country and some of them are even looking for minutes in European football, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Ciudad de La Plata Stadium located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 53,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Uruguay vs. Italy match, corresponding to the Grand Final of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, at 5:00 p.m.