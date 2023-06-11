Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
England with seven, Portugal and Colombia with three, Bulgaria, Argentina and Hungary with two titles each, in addition to Italy, Mexico, Russia, Ivory Coast , Chile, Serbia, Poland and Serbia complete the list of competition champions. Czech Republic has never won a title, but has been runner-up on four occasions, also reaching the semis five times, just as the Netherlands has a good record, but has never won the tournament.
Maurice Revello Tournament
The tournament was founded in 1967 and was named Maurice Revello in 2016, in honor of the former president of the French Football Federation. The competition initially involved only under-21 teams, but in 1974 it was changed to under-23 teams.
The Maurice Revello Tournament attracts national teams from around the world, and many talented and up-and-coming players have already competed. participated in the event. Several international football stars, such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Alan Shearer, have already made their mark. competed in the tournament early in their careers.
The tournament format usually consists of teams competing in a group format followed by knockout games to determine the champion. It is highly regarded by professional scouts and clubs as it provides a platform for young players to showcase their talents and gain experience at an international level.
In 2020, the tournament was renamed the Maurice Revello Tournament in honor of Maurice Revello, who was the founder of the competition and served as president for over 40 years.
The name change was made to recognize Revello’s significant contributions to the development of youth football.
Overall, the Maurice Revello Tournament remains a platform for young talent to shine and capture the attention of scouts and football fans around the world, generating transfers and developing players for top teams It serves as an important springboard for rising professional players and has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of countless football stars.