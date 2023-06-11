Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to International Friendly
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament

10:00 PMan hour ago

9:55 PMan hour ago

Números

In eight of Saudi Arabia's last 10 games, the team has averaged less than four yellow cards. Costa Rica has the same average in six of the last seven clashes.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia arrives for the game with the same campaign as Costa Rica, with a victory and a defeat in the tournament.
9:45 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Costa Rica?

A Costa Rica chega para o confronto com uma vitória e uma derrota nos dois jogos disputados no torneio até o presente momento. A equipe tem três pontos no grupo.
9:40 PM2 hours ago

CURRENT EDITION!

In the current edition in 2023, the tournament runs from the 5th to the 18th of June. 12 teams were displaced in three groups with four teams each, passing the first of each one and the best runner-up. Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, France and Venezuela are in group A. Australia, Mexico, Qatar and the Mediterranean Team are in group B, while Morocco, Japan, Panama and the rest of the world are in group B. and Ivory Coast are in group C.
9:35 PM2 hours ago

GREATEST CHAMPIONS!

The biggest champion of the tournament is France with 13 titles. The team has a very positive record, despite having 14 runners-up and also reached other semis on eight occasions. Brazil has nine titles, the last one in 2019. The Amarelinha team has never been runner-up, but has reached a semifinal on four occasions.

England with seven, Portugal and Colombia with three, Bulgaria, Argentina and Hungary with two titles each, in addition to Italy, Mexico, Russia, Ivory Coast , Chile, Serbia, Poland and Serbia complete the list of competition champions. Czech Republic has never won a title, but has been runner-up on four occasions, also reaching the semis five times, just as the Netherlands has a good record, but has never won the tournament.

Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
9:30 PM2 hours ago

SAUDI ARABIA

Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Maurice Revello Tournament

  This is a different tournament for the reason that it is a training match competition, which traditionally has invited selections and is made up of athletes aged up to 20 years old. 23 years old, originally with under-17 and under-23 teams.   organized by FIFA and yes by the FFF, French Football Federation.

The tournament was founded in 1967 and was named Maurice Revello in 2016, in honor of the former president of the French Football Federation. The competition initially involved only under-21 teams, but in 1974 it was changed to under-23 teams.

The Maurice Revello Tournament attracts national teams from around the world, and many talented and up-and-coming players have already competed. participated in the event. Several international football stars, such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Alan Shearer, have already made their mark. competed in the tournament early in their careers.

The tournament format usually consists of teams competing in a group format followed by knockout games to determine the champion.   It is highly regarded by professional scouts and clubs as it provides a platform for young players to showcase their talents and gain experience at an international level.

In 2020, the tournament was renamed the Maurice Revello Tournament in honor of Maurice Revello, who was the founder of the competition and served as president for over 40 years.

The name change was made to recognize Revello’s significant contributions to the development of youth football.

Overall, the Maurice Revello Tournament remains a platform for young talent to shine and capture the attention of scouts and football fans around the world, generating transfers and developing players for top teams It serves as an important springboard for rising professional players and has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of countless football stars.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena

The Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Maurice Revello Tournament: Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
