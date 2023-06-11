Chile vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Chile vs Cuba Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Chile vs Cuba of June 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 pm.
Bolivia: 7:00 pm.
Brasil: 8:00 pm.
Chile: 8:00 pm on Chilevision.
Colombia: 6:00 pm.
Ecuador: 6:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 7:00 pm ET.
México: 5:00 pm.
Paraguay: 8:00 pm.
Perú: 7:00 pm.
Uruguay: 8:00 pm.
Venezuela: 7:00 pm.
Cuba last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Raiko Arozarena, Carlos Vázquez, Greiber Palma, Yunior Pérez, Dariel Morejón, Eduardo Hernández, Yasnier Matos, Dairon Reyes, Karel Espino and Maikel Reyes.
Chile last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Claudio Bravo, Guillermo Maripán, Paulo Díaz, Gabriel Suazo, Guillermo Soto, Víctor Méndez, Gary Medel, Marcelino Núñez, Arturo Vidal, Diego Rubio and Ben Brereton Díaz.
Cuba Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players. The first is the attacker Maikel Reyes (#9), plays for Delfín in the LigaPro Ecuador, in that tournament he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in the game on Sunday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Yasnier Matos (#18), the 21-year-old who plays in Cuba is an important thinker and managed to score in the last match against Guadeloupe. The Inter Miami CF player, Dairon Reyes (#20) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Cuba
Cuba is preparing for the group stage of the Gold Cup, it is in group D along with Canada and Guatemala. Their only preparation matches will be against Chile and Uruguay,c so they will need to make the most of the two matches to prepare enough to arrive ready for the Gold Cup. Their last game was against Guadeloupe on March 26, 2023, the match ended in a 2-0 victory at the Antonio Maceo Stadium.
Chile Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Chile's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Cuba. The attacker Alexis Sánchez (#10), plays in Ligue 1 with Marseille. He is the top scorer for his team with 14 goals in 35 games played and will be very important for the friendly match due to his leadership. Forward Diego Rubio (#11) is a player for the MLS Colorado Rapids, in the 2023 season he has achieved 3 assists in 8 games played. He is 30 years old and we could see him attend the game on Sunday. Finally, the Norwich City player from the English League Championship, Marcelino Núñez (#7) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last game. He has a lot of experience gained in Europe and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Cuba.
Chile
The Chilean soccer team is not preparing for any particular tournament, they will have several friendly games this month against Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia. In the World Cup, Chile had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game resulted in a victory, they prevailed 3-2 against Paraguay at the David Arellano Monumental Stadium and thus won their first friendly match of the year.
The stadium
The Concepción Stadium is located in the city of Concepción, Chile. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 33,000 spectators, was inaugurated on September 16, 1962, and cost 33 million dollars to build.