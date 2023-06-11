Israel vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch U-20 World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Israel vs South Corea live score
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Israel vs South Korea live. In addition to recent information on the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from South Korea: Seung Won Lee
The 20 year old Gangwon FC midfielder had a blast of a World Cup, since in 6 matches he had 2 goals and 4 assists . He scored the only goal to keep the hopes alive against Italy, assisted the only goal against Nigeria and the winning goal against Ecuador, among other assists and goals. Will the South Korean midfielder appear tomorrow against the Israeli?
Player to watch from Israel: For Turgeman
The 19-year-old striker from Maccabi Tel Aviv is having a very good World Cup, since in 6 games played he has scored 2 goals and has assisted 1 time, in addition, he gave victory to his team with the third goal against the Brazilian team . Will the Israeli attacker appear tomorrow against South Korea?
Last XI from South Korea
Jun-Hong Kim; Ye-Hoon Choi, Kim Ji-Soo, Choi Seok-Hyun, Cho Young-Kwang; Kang Sang-Yun, Hyeon-bin Park; Bae Jun-Ho, Seung Won Lee, Yong-hak Kim; Young-Jun Lee
Last XI from Israel
Tomer Zarfati; Roy Revivo, Or Israelov, Stav Lemkin, Ilay Feingold; El Yam Kancepolsky, Ilay Madmon; Hamza Shibli, Tai Abed, Anan Khalili; Dor Turgeman
When and where to watch Israel vs South Korea live and online?
The match will be broadcast by Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
Some of the times of the match
Times for tomorrow's match
Bolivia:1:30 pm
Colombia: 11:30 am
Argentina: 2:30 pm
Bolivia:1:30 pm
Brazil: 2:30 pm
Chile: 12:30 pm
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 am
USA (ET): 1:30 pm
Spain: 7:30 pm
Mexico: 11:30 pm
Paraguay: 1:30 pm
Peru 11:30 am
Uruguay: 1:30 pm
Venezuela: 12:30 pm
South Korea come from a loss!
Kim Eun Jung's team is having a very good World Cup, since they were undefeated for a long time. In the group phase they won against France, drew against Honduras and against Gambia. In the round of 16 they beat Ecuador and in the quarterfinals they beat Nigeria. Later, their most difficult rival arrived in the semifinals, since they were defeated against Italy. Will South Korea be able to take the third place home tomorrow?
Israel come from a loss!
Ofir Haim made his debut as technical director of the Israel U-20 team in this World Cup, just like the team, and they had a spectacular debut, since in the group stage they came second, they eliminated Uzbekistan, then nothing more and nothing less than Brazil. The joy ended after losing 1-0 against the Uruguayans with a goal from Defensor Sporting striker Andres Duarte. Can Israel take third place home?
Where will the match be?
The Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, located in Tolosa, La Plata, Argentina, will be the venue for this duel between Israel and Korea who seek to finish third in the U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 53,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 U-20 World Cup match: Israel vs Korea Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Israel and South Korea corresponding to the 3rd place of the U-20 World Cup 2023. The meeting will take place in Estadio Ciudad de La Plata. It will start at 11:30 pm