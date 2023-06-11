St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy in MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy match in the MLS.
What time is St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy of June 11th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy live
The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes) y TelevisaUnivision (Univision/UNIMÁS /TUDN)
If you want to watch St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Louis City player
The 26 year old striker from Germany, Eduard Löwen has performed well, the striker has played his fifteenth game in his local league, 15 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in MLS and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Keep an eye on this Galaxy player
The 23 year old forward from Serbia, Dejan Joveljic has been performing well, the forward has played his thirteenth game in his local league, 10 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 2 MLS goals and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is St. Louis CITY SC doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Sporting Kansas City, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Dallas 2-0 St. Louis CITY SC, 7 Jun, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
St. Louis CITY SC 3-0 Houston Dynamo FC, 3 Jun, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
St. Louis CITY SC 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, 27 May, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
St. Louis CITY SC 4-0 Sporting Kansas City, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire FC 1-0 St. Louis CITY SC, 13 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
How is LA Galaxy coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Real Salt Lake, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy, 7 Jun, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy, 31 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte FC, 27 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy, 23 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
D.C. United 3-0 LA Galaxy, 20 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy MLS match. The match will take place at CITYPARK, at 13:00.