Mason Toye brace leads CF Montreal over Minnesota United

CF Montreal will enter the international break on a high after routing Minnesota United 4-0 thanks to a brace from Mason Toye and another solid performance from Jonathan Sirois.

Zachary Brault Guillard and Rudy Camacho also scored for the home team who finally finished a crazy stretch of playing 11 games in 36 days.

It didn't take long as Montreal got off to a quick start and in the seventh minute Toye opened the scoring with a great run and was able to chip the ball over the Minnesota keeper Dayne St Claire.

Eight minutes later it was Brault Guillard who got a great aerial pass from Gabrielle Corbo and powered a shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0 inside 15 minutes.

Minnesota managed to get their first shot on target in the 52nd minute as Franco Frangapane tested Sirois but he was able to make his first save of the night.

Five minutes later Toye scored his second goal of the night after Ariel Lassiter got a shot on target and he managed to pick up the loose rebound and put it into the back of the net.

In the 62nd minute, it was Bongokuhle Hlongwane with a chance but again was stopped by Sirois, and four minutes later he denied Frangapane once again.

Camacho made it 4-0 in the 76th minute off a corner from Bryce Duke and he managed to head a ball in as he found an opening to put the game away.

Montreal stayed hungry looking for more and three minutes later Lassiter had a shot on target but St Claire came up with a brilliant save.

The win means now that CF Montreal has won seven games at home in a row as well as a seventh clean sheet for Jonathan Sirois in all competitions.

CF Montreal will now enter the international break and won't be back in action until June 21st when they will host Nashville SC at Saputo Stadium.