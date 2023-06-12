Mexico vs Australia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Maurice Revello Match
Photo: Maurice Revello

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Saudi Mexico vs Australia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for  Mexico vs Australia live, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch for Mexico vs Australia Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

USA Time: 8:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Youth Football Arena

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Youth Football Arena

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Australia: match for the in Maurice Revello Match?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Australia: Monday, June 12, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday, June 12, 2023

10:00 AM

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Monday, June 12, 2023

9:00 AM

 In Star+.

Brazil

Monday, June 12, 2023

11:00 AM

 In Star +.

Chile

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:00 AM

In Star +.

Colombia

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:00 AM

In Star +.

Ecuador

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:00 AM

 In Star +.

Spain

Monday, June 12, 2023

1:00 PM

 In Youth Football Arena

Canada

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:00 AM

 In Youth Football Arena

USA

Monday, June 12, 2023

6:00 AM

In Youth Football Arena

Mexico

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:00 AM

 In Star + and ESPN.

Paraguay

Monday, June 12, 2023

10:00 AM

In Star +.

Peru

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:00 AM

In Star +.

Uruguay

Monday, June 12, 2023

10:00 AM

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Monday, June 12, 2023

9:00 AM

 In Star +.
9:45 PMan hour ago

How is Mexico doing in the Maurice Revello?

Mexico is one of the teams that is invited many times, where this tournament is very good for the young promises of Mexican soccer, where Mexico has been 4 times the third place of this old tournament called Esperanzas de Toulon. 
Besides Mexico already won this tournament once in 2012 against Turkey, 3 goals to 0, that team was led by Flaco Tena, with known players like Alan Pulido, Hector Herrera, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez, Javier Cortes, Toño Rodriguez, Hiram Mier and among others. Marco Fabián was the top scorer of the Mexican team with 7 goals and Herrera was the MVP of the tournament. 
The French, being the locals and favorites, are the top winners of this tournament with 13 titles.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Mexico's players to watch

Luca Martinez today is the player to follow of the Mexican national team, the young Mexican 22 year old born in San Luis Potosi from Rosario Central Coma club is the scorer of this group, with 2 goals in the last 2 games he has a good offensive game showing in a very different way as he does in the professional league of Argentina, he has only 8 games out of 20 possible in his club and 2 yellow cards, he still does not score with his home club.
Martinez has shown very well in this U23 team making a good duo with Marcelo Flores and company.
Photo: Maurice Revello
9:35 PMan hour ago

Mexico's final lineup against Qatar

This is how the Mexican team came out in its penultimate game of the group stage. In Martinez's best game.
12 - A. Delgado
2 - E. Martínez
4 - R. Juárez
16 - U. García
7 - I. Violante
20 - S. Trigos
8 - B. Galdames
6 - A. Montaño
9 - L. Martínez
10 - M. Flores
18 - J. Pérez
9:30 PM2 hours ago

How is the Mexican national team coming in?

The Mexicans arrive at this match as leaders of group B, defeating Méditerranée by two goals to one, with goals from Pablo Monroy and Heriberto Jurado. Against Qatar they scored 4 goals to 0, where Santiago Tirgos, Ramón Juárez and Luca Martínez Dupuy were the scorers. 
The player from Rosario Central scored a double, being one of the best players of this Mexican team, where he has shown a great offensive work, being very different from what we see in his club. 
The tricolor's path to the next phase is assured, but the direct games are still to come, where Mexico could face France, the local team, if it reaches the decisive phases, being the most important challenge of this young group.
The next direct rivals could be Morocco, Panama, Japan, Arabia or Venezuela, and these days the crossings will be decided.
Photo: Maurice Revello
9:25 PM2 hours ago

The last day of day 3 of Maurice Revello's group B

Mexico vs. Australia is the last stage of the group phase of Maurice Revello's group, where the tricolor team faces the Australians, where both teams dominate the group, with a difference of 2 points, Mexico has 6 points and Australia has 4 points, after tying and winning one. Qatar and Méditerranée are completely eliminated.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Maurice Revello Match Mexico vs Australia Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo