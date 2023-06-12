Mexico vs Australia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Maurice Revello Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Saudi Mexico vs Australia Live Score
How to watch for Mexico vs Australia Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Youth Football Arena
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Youth Football Arena
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Australia: match for the in Maurice Revello Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Monday, June 12, 2023
10:00 AM
In Star +.
Bolivia
Monday, June 12, 2023
9:00 AM
In Star+.
Brazil
Monday, June 12, 2023
11:00 AM
In Star +.
Chile
Monday, June 12, 2023
8:00 AM
In Star +.
Colombia
Monday, June 12, 2023
8:00 AM
In Star +.
Ecuador
Monday, June 12, 2023
8:00 AM
In Star +.
Spain
Monday, June 12, 2023
1:00 PM
In Youth Football Arena
Canada
Monday, June 12, 2023
8:00 AM
In Youth Football Arena
USA
Monday, June 12, 2023
6:00 AM
In Youth Football Arena
Mexico
Monday, June 12, 2023
8:00 AM
In Star + and ESPN.
Paraguay
Monday, June 12, 2023
10:00 AM
In Star +.
Peru
Monday, June 12, 2023
8:00 AM
In Star +.
Uruguay
Monday, June 12, 2023
10:00 AM
In Star +.
Venezuela
Monday, June 12, 2023
9:00 AM
In Star +.
How is Mexico doing in the Maurice Revello?
Besides Mexico already won this tournament once in 2012 against Turkey, 3 goals to 0, that team was led by Flaco Tena, with known players like Alan Pulido, Hector Herrera, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez, Javier Cortes, Toño Rodriguez, Hiram Mier and among others. Marco Fabián was the top scorer of the Mexican team with 7 goals and Herrera was the MVP of the tournament.
The French, being the locals and favorites, are the top winners of this tournament with 13 titles.
Mexico's players to watch
Martinez has shown very well in this U23 team making a good duo with Marcelo Flores and company.
Mexico's final lineup against Qatar
12 - A. Delgado
2 - E. Martínez
4 - R. Juárez
16 - U. García
7 - I. Violante
20 - S. Trigos
8 - B. Galdames
6 - A. Montaño
9 - L. Martínez
10 - M. Flores
18 - J. Pérez
How is the Mexican national team coming in?
The player from Rosario Central scored a double, being one of the best players of this Mexican team, where he has shown a great offensive work, being very different from what we see in his club.
The tricolor's path to the next phase is assured, but the direct games are still to come, where Mexico could face France, the local team, if it reaches the decisive phases, being the most important challenge of this young group.
The next direct rivals could be Morocco, Panama, Japan, Arabia or Venezuela, and these days the crossings will be decided.