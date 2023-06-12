Morocco vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Morocco vs Cape Verde Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
What time is Morocco vs Cape Verde match for Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Cape Verde of June 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Latest Games Morocco vs Cape Verde
In the last decade only these teams have met on three occasions with the Moroccan side winning twice and drawing once.
Morocco 2-0 Cape Verde, African Cup Qualifiers 2016
Cape Verde 0-1 Morocco, African Cup Qualifiers 2016
Morocco 1-1 Cape Verde, Africa Cup of Nations 2013
Key Player Cape Verde
One of the most experienced and vertical players is Ryan Mendes, who plays for Al-Nasr S. C. of the UAE Pro League and will be looking to play a key role in this friendly to spoil the party for the Moroccan team.
Key player Morocco
One of the best goalkeepers today, not only for Morocco and Africa, but also worldwide, is Yassine Bounou, who is motivated by winning the Europa League with Sevilla and will be looking to continue having good participations as he has had in recent years with his national team.
Last lineup Cape Verde
1 Vózinha, 5 Ivanildo Fernandes, 6 Deroy Duarte, 15 João Paulo, 4 Roberto Lopes, 77 Garry Rodrigues, 8 Arcanjo, 13 Kevin Pina, 7 Willy Semedo, 17 Gilson Tavares, 20 Ryan Mendes.
Last lineup Morocco
1 Yassine Bounou, 6 Romain Saïss, 5 Nayef Aguerd, 4 Sofyan Amrabat, 25 Yahya Attiyat-Allah, 3 Noussair Mazraoui, 23 Bilal El Khannouss, 7 Hakim Ziyech, 16 Abde Ezzalzouli, 14 Zakaria Aboukhlal, 19 Youssef En-Nesyri.
Cape Verde: getting ready
While Cape Verde is dreaming of qualifying for the African Cup and will have a do-or-die game next weekend against Burkina Faso, this game will serve as a good preparation for their next match.
Morocco: Africa's sensation
With the mission of preparing for the game against South Africa on the fifth date of the African Cup Qualifiers, Morocco will hold this friendly game, remembering that they were the sensation of the last World Cup, reaching the Semifinals and finishing fourth, and that last March they defeated Brazil and drew goalless against Peru.
The Kick-off
The Morocco vs Cape Verde match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat, Morocco. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
