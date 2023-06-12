Morocco vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
3:00 AM37 minutes ago

Tune in here Morocco vs Cape Verde Live Score in Friendly Game 2023

2:55 AM42 minutes ago

What time is Morocco vs Cape Verde match for Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Cape Verde of June 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

2:50 AMan hour ago

Latest Games Morocco vs Cape Verde

In the last decade only these teams have met on three occasions with the Moroccan side winning twice and drawing once.

Morocco 2-0 Cape Verde, African Cup Qualifiers 2016

Cape Verde 0-1 Morocco, African Cup Qualifiers 2016

Morocco 1-1 Cape Verde, Africa Cup of Nations 2013

2:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Cape Verde

One of the most experienced and vertical players is Ryan Mendes, who plays for Al-Nasr S. C. of the UAE Pro League and will be looking to play a key role in this friendly to spoil the party for the Moroccan team.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Morocco

One of the best goalkeepers today, not only for Morocco and Africa, but also worldwide, is Yassine Bounou, who is motivated by winning the Europa League with Sevilla and will be looking to continue having good participations as he has had in recent years with his national team.
Foto: Vanguardia
Image: Vanguardia
2:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Cape Verde

1 Vózinha, 5 Ivanildo Fernandes, 6 Deroy Duarte, 15 João Paulo, 4 Roberto Lopes, 77 Garry Rodrigues, 8 Arcanjo, 13 Kevin Pina, 7 Willy Semedo, 17 Gilson Tavares, 20 Ryan Mendes.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Morocco

1 Yassine Bounou, 6 Romain Saïss, 5 Nayef Aguerd, 4 Sofyan Amrabat, 25 Yahya Attiyat-Allah, 3 Noussair Mazraoui, 23 Bilal El Khannouss, 7 Hakim Ziyech, 16 Abde Ezzalzouli, 14 Zakaria Aboukhlal, 19 Youssef En-Nesyri.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Cape Verde: getting ready

While Cape Verde is dreaming of qualifying for the African Cup and will have a do-or-die game next weekend against Burkina Faso, this game will serve as a good preparation for their next match.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Morocco: Africa's sensation

With the mission of preparing for the game against South Africa on the fifth date of the African Cup Qualifiers, Morocco will hold this friendly game, remembering that they were the sensation of the last World Cup, reaching the Semifinals and finishing fourth, and that last March they defeated Brazil and drew goalless against Peru.
2:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Morocco vs Cape Verde match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat, Morocco. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: Morocco vs Cape Verde!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
