Banfield vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League

60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Banfield vs River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Banfield vs River Plate live matchday 20 of the Argentina Primera Division 2023 , as well as the latest information from the Estadio Florencio Sola. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Banfield vs River Plate on Match day 20 of the Argentine Primera Division
If you want to watch the Banfield vs River Plate match on TV you can watch it on the ESPN channel.
You can watch Banfield vs River Plate on streaming on the Star+ app.
What time is the Banfield vs River Plate match online live on Primera Division match day 20?
This is the kick-off time for the Banfield vs River Plate match in various countries on 12 June:
Argentina: 18:15 hours
Bolivia: 17:15
Brazil: 18:15 hours
Chile: 18:15 hours
Colombia: 18:15 hours
Ecuador: 17:15
USA (ET): 17:15 USA (ET): 17:15 hours
Spain: 00:15 hours
Mexico: 16:15 hours
Paraguay: 17:15 hours
Peru: 18:15 hours
Uruguay: 18:15 hours
Venezuela: 17:15
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Banfield vs River Plate match, Newells Old Boys vs Union, San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba, Veléz vs Argentinos Jrs and Instituto de Cordoba vs Racing Club, are the matches to be played tomorrow in the 20th round of the Primera Division.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match tomorrow will be the Argentinian Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa, who will have the task of using his experience to bring this match to a successful conclusion with two teams that are always intense and fight with intensity for the ball, this will be the central referee for tomorrow.
Absences
For Banfield there will be no absentees, they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, while for River Plate there will be important absentees such as Enzo Pérez, Enzo Días, David Martínez, Elias López, Tómas Lecanda, all due to injury. These are the absentees that El Millonario will have tomorrow, but with the quality of their squad they will try not to make these absences too noticeable.
Background
The record leans towards River Plate, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for Los Millonarios, 2 draws and 3 victories for Banfield, so tomorrow the visitors will come out as favourites for their offensive power to take one more win and stay as leaders of the Argentine League.
How River Plate arrives
For its part River Plate with a very different panorama comes from defeating Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores, the millionaires are how leaders of the first division Argentina with 41 points and with a record of 13 games won, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very powerful team and that is always in the top positions of the league, will seek to continue adding points against Banfield that has despite arriving local, look inferior to River Plate who will be the favorite to take the win, in this way both teams arrive to this day 20.
How is Banfield coming along?
Banfield comes from a 2-0 away defeat against Racing, a team that has not had a good tournament and are in the lower positions of the general table, at the moment they are in 26th position with 18 points and a record of 4 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats, they will face one of the strongest teams of the tournament as is River Plate, they will try to take advantage of playing at home to get as much advantage as possible and get points to gradually get out of the lower part of the general table.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Banfield vs River Plate, match day 20 of the Argentina Primera Division. The match will take place at the Estadio Florencio Sola at 16:15.