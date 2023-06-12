Mediterranean Team vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Tournament 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Mediterranean National Team vs Qatar?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star +.
If you want to follow it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Mediterranean National Team vs Qatar for the Tournament Esperances of Toulon?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Star
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Great managers in Toulon
Names such as Berti Vogst (Germany), Gareth Southgate (England), Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina), Cesar Luis Menotti (Argentina), Carlos Salvador Bilardo (Argentina), José Pekerman (Argentina), Hugo Tocalli (Argentina), Francisco Ferraro (Argentina), Sergio Batista (Argentina), Tele Santana (Brazil), Carlos Alberto Parreira (Brazil), Guss Hiddink (Netherlands), Raymond Domenech (France), Gérard Houiller (France), among others.
The stadium
The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny has hosted matches of the Aubagne Football Club, the French U-21 national soccer team and other international U-21 teams since 1989. Many famous players have played here such as: Zinédine Zidane, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Juan Román Riquelme, David Ginola, Hristo Stoitchkov, Djibril Cissé, Cristiano Ronaldo, etc.
Qatar with little chance of qualifying
Qatar National Team Roster
Goalkeepers: Yousef BALIDEH, Amir KATOUL, Ali KORAYEM.
Players: Mohamed AIASH, Hassan AL GHAREEB, Naif AL HADHRAMI, Ahmad AL SAEED, Abdulla AL SULAITI, Osamah AL TAIRI, Abdulla AL-ALI, Abdulla AL-YAZIDI, Ahmed ALRAWI, Fares AMER, Faisal AZADI, Khaled BINSABAA, Ilyes BRIMIL, Saifeldeen FDLALLA, Mubarak HAMZA, Nabil IRFAN, Mostafa KADIRA, Lotfi MADJER, Mohamed MANAI, Mohamed SURAG, Abdalla YOUSIF.
Mediterranean Team Roster
Goalkeepers: Mike LINON, Henrique TAVARES, Giovanni TORRENTINO.
Players: Yacouba BARRY, Yassine BENHATTAB, Yanis BERRACHED, Ugo BERTELLI, Sahmkou CAMARA, Thomas CARBONERO, Enzo CAUMONT, Yassine DAHMANI, Clément DARNANVILLE, Dani DJOUHRI, Ibrahim KARAMOKO, Cyril KHETIR, Enzo LASNE, Ibrahim MANDEFU, Oucasse MENDY, Tom MOUSTIER, Dylan OKYERE, Florian PANNAFIT, Jores RAHOU, Mamadou SISSOKO, Théo TRINKER.
The history of the Esperances of Toulon
Qatar has 7 participations in the tournament, while its rival is the team that replaced the Togo national team, which could not participate due to administrative problems.