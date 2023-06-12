Mediterranean Team vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Tournament 2023
What time is the match Mediterranean National Team vs Qatar for the Tournament Esperances of Toulon?

This is the start time of the match Mediterranean Team vs Qatar on June 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star +

Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+

Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+

Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+

Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+

Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +

USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN Sports

Mexico: 9:30 AM on Star

Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +

Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +

Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star +

Great managers in Toulon

Not only great players have passed through the Tournament Hopes of Toulon, but also great names in coaching have been at the summer tournament. 

Names such as Berti Vogst (Germany), Gareth Southgate (England), Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina), Cesar Luis Menotti (Argentina), Carlos Salvador Bilardo (Argentina), José Pekerman (Argentina), Hugo Tocalli (Argentina), Francisco Ferraro (Argentina), Sergio Batista (Argentina), Tele Santana (Brazil), Carlos Alberto Parreira (Brazil), Guss Hiddink (Netherlands), Raymond Domenech (France), Gérard Houiller (France), among others.

The stadium

The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny is a venue located in the town of Aubagne, in the Bouches-du-Rhône department. Its name is dedicated to Marshal Jean de Lattre de Tassigny. The venue has a capacity for a maximum of 1000 people, however, due to the structure of the stadium, the capacity can be "increased" because in the surroundings of the sports venue it is visible to watch the matches from any nearby site.

The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny has hosted matches of the Aubagne Football Club, the French U-21 national soccer team and other international U-21 teams since 1989. Many famous players have played here such as: Zinédine Zidane, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Juan Román Riquelme, David Ginola, Hristo Stoitchkov, Djibril Cissé, Cristiano Ronaldo, etc.

Qatar with little chance of qualifying

The Asian team will have to win its opponent, the Meditarrean team, if it wants to advance to the next round of the tournament. For now, the Qatari team has two points and a win on Monday and a victory for Mexico would mean qualification to the next round. 
Qatar National Team Roster

Coach: Bruno PINHEIRO
Goalkeepers: Yousef BALIDEH, Amir KATOUL, Ali KORAYEM.
Players: Mohamed AIASH, Hassan AL GHAREEB, Naif AL HADHRAMI, Ahmad AL SAEED, Abdulla AL SULAITI, Osamah AL TAIRI, Abdulla AL-ALI, Abdulla AL-YAZIDI, Ahmed ALRAWI, Fares AMER, Faisal AZADI, Khaled BINSABAA, Ilyes BRIMIL, Saifeldeen FDLALLA, Mubarak HAMZA, Nabil IRFAN, Mostafa KADIRA, Lotfi MADJER, Mohamed MANAI, Mohamed SURAG, Abdalla YOUSIF.
Mediterranean Team Roster

Coach: Nordine ASSAMI.

Goalkeepers: Mike LINON, Henrique TAVARES, Giovanni TORRENTINO.

Players: Yacouba BARRY, Yassine BENHATTAB, Yanis BERRACHED, Ugo BERTELLI, Sahmkou CAMARA, Thomas CARBONERO, Enzo CAUMONT, Yassine DAHMANI, Clément DARNANVILLE, Dani DJOUHRI, Ibrahim KARAMOKO, Cyril KHETIR, Enzo LASNE, Ibrahim MANDEFU, Oucasse MENDY, Tom MOUSTIER, Dylan OKYERE, Florian PANNAFIT, Jores RAHOU, Mamadou SISSOKO, Théo TRINKER.
 

The history of the Esperances of Toulon

In 2023, the 49th edition of the traditional summer tournament of the Hopes of Toulon or Maurice Revello Tournament will be held. It has been held since 1967, and more than 70 teams have participated in the tournament. 

Qatar has 7 participations in the tournament, while its rival is the team that replaced the Togo national team, which could not participate due to administrative problems.

