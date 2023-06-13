Japan vs Ivory Coast LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Japan vs Ivory Coast?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Ivory Coast
David Fofana, a 20-year-old Chelsea striker, has started both games for the Ivory Coast. He has played four games for Chelsea's first team this season, three in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. He has also made his debut in the senior national team of Ivory Coast.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Hisatsugu Ishii, a 17-year-old striker, is currently playing in the Japanese J.League with Shonan Bellmare. This striker only played 16 minutes in Japan's first game in this tournament, but it was enough to score the winning goal for his team. In the second match against Panama he was a starter and played 78 minutes.
How is the Ivory Coast coming along?
The Ivory Coast national team came to this tournament after playing three friendly matches in March where they won against Morocco and Togo, while they drew 0-0 against Uzbekistan. In their first match they defeated Panama in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. While they lost by the minimum against Morocco. They are at the bottom of group C with two points and have very complicated to qualify for the semifinals. This team did not participate in this tournament since the 2017 edition where they reached the final, but lost against England in the penalty shootout.
How does Japan arrive?
Prior to the tournament, the Japanese national team had not played a match since August 2022, when they defeated Vietnam 5-0. In their first match of the group stage they beat Morocco 2-1 with a comeback, while in the second match they were defeated by Panama. With one match remaining, they are in third place in Group C with 3 points, so they must win to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals. In their last edition they did not advance from the round, as they finished second in the group stage with four points and did not advance as they were not the best third. They played Argentina for fifth place, but lost 3-2.
Background
This is the first time in history that the Japan U-19 vs Ivory Coast U-23 teams will meet.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Parsemain, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 17468 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Côte d'Ivoire will meet on the third day of the group stage of the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament. Both teams are in Group C along with Panama and Morocco.
