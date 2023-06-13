Spain vs Mexico U-23 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM16 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Spain vs Mexico

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Mexico as well as the latest information from the City of Las Rozas. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
2:55 AM21 minutes ago

How to watch Spain vs Mexico?

If you want to watch the Spain vs Mexico match live, you can follow it on television on TUDN
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:50 AM26 minutes ago

What time is the Spain vs Mexico game?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 3 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 13 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

2:45 AM31 minutes ago

Watch out for this player in Mexico

Luca Martínez, a 22-year-old striker who plays for Rosario Central, where he has played eight games this season. He has scored four goals in the five matches he has played and is Mexico's top scorer in the Maurice Revello Tournament with two goals after scoring a brace against Qatar, and has also started all three matches.
 
2:40 AM36 minutes ago

Watch out for this player in Spain

Gabri Veiga has been one of the sensations of LaLiga this season. The 21-year-old midfielder has scored 11 goals and four assists this term, scoring a brace on the last matchday against FC Barcelona to bring his team closer to relegation. He has only played one game for Spain Under-21s.
2:35 AM41 minutes ago

How does Mexico arrive?

The Mexico U-23 National Team is playing these days the Maurice Revello, which can be followed here on VAVEL. A national team that started winning by beating the Selección Mediterraneo by 1-2, then defeated Qatar by 4-0. However, the defeat in the last matchday of the group stage against Australia has made it difficult for them to reach the semifinals. However, they still depend on other results to advance to the semifinals as the best runner-up;
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Spain arrive?

The Spanish national team is preparing for the European Championship that will start at the end of June. In this 2023 they have played two friendly matches where they defeated Switzerland 3-2 and drew with France to nil. They have nine consecutive matches without losing, eight of which have been victories. The last time they lost was in November 2021 in the qualifiers for the European Under-21 Championship.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Background

This is the first time that Spain's U-21 national team will face Mexico's U-23 national team.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Ciudad de Fútbol de las Rozas located in Madrid. This sports complex was inaugurated in 2003 and has a capacity for 1100 spectators.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Spain U-21 and Mexico U-23 will face each other in an international friendly;
 
2:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Spain vs Mexico U-23 Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo