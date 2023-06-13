Spain vs Mexico U-23 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Mexico as well as the latest information from the City of Las Rozas. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Spain vs Mexico?
If you want to watch the Spain vs Mexico match live, you can follow it on television on TUDN
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Spain vs Mexico game?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Mexico
Luca Martínez, a 22-year-old striker who plays for Rosario Central, where he has played eight games this season. He has scored four goals in the five matches he has played and is Mexico's top scorer in the Maurice Revello Tournament with two goals after scoring a brace against Qatar, and has also started all three matches.
Watch out for this player in Spain
Gabri Veiga has been one of the sensations of LaLiga this season. The 21-year-old midfielder has scored 11 goals and four assists this term, scoring a brace on the last matchday against FC Barcelona to bring his team closer to relegation. He has only played one game for Spain Under-21s.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexico U-23 National Team is playing these days the Maurice Revello, which can be followed here on VAVEL. A national team that started winning by beating the Selección Mediterraneo by 1-2, then defeated Qatar by 4-0. However, the defeat in the last matchday of the group stage against Australia has made it difficult for them to reach the semifinals. However, they still depend on other results to advance to the semifinals as the best runner-up;
How does Spain arrive?
The Spanish national team is preparing for the European Championship that will start at the end of June. In this 2023 they have played two friendly matches where they defeated Switzerland 3-2 and drew with France to nil. They have nine consecutive matches without losing, eight of which have been victories. The last time they lost was in November 2021 in the qualifiers for the European Under-21 Championship.
Background
This is the first time that Spain's U-21 national team will face Mexico's U-23 national team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Ciudad de Fútbol de las Rozas located in Madrid. This sports complex was inaugurated in 2003 and has a capacity for 1100 spectators.
Preview of the match
Spain U-21 and Mexico U-23 will face each other in an international friendly;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Spain vs Mexico U-23 Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.