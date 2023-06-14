Uruguay vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Uruguay vs Nicaragua Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uruguay vs Nicaragua match.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Uruguay vs Nicaragua match for friendly match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Uruguay vs Nicaragua of 14th June in several countries:

Where to watch Uruguay vs Nicaragua

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

June 14, 2023

19:30 ET

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina

June 14,2023

20:30

Direct Tv Sports

Bolivia

June 14, 2023

18:30

  

Brasil

June 14, 2023

20:30

  

Chile

June 14, 2023

20:30

  

Colombia

June 14, 2023

18:30

  

Ecuador

June 14, 2023

18:30

  

Spain

June 15, 2023

0:30

  

Mexico

June 14, 2023

17:30

Sky Sports

Peru

June 14, 2023

18:30 

  
7:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Nicaragua:

The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Byron Bonilla, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Uruguay:

The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Federico Valverde, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Nicaragua's final lineup:

J. Coronel; M. Rodriguez, A. Smith, L. Coronel, O. Acevedo; F. Flores, L. Copete, J. Quijano; J. Moreno, H. Medina, B. Bonilla.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Uruguay's last line-up:

S. Mele; J. Piquerez, S. Coates, S. Bueno, J. Rodríguez; M. Vecino, M. Ugarte; J. Rodríguez, F. Valverde, F. Torres; M. Gómez.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Uruguay and Nicaragua have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time that both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Centenario Stadium in a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Uruguay and is located in the city of Monte Video, has a capacity to accommodate more than 60,000 spectators in their seats and is the home of the national team of Uruguay, place where they play their home matches. This is one of the most historic stadiums in the entire American continent for the simple fact of having hosted the first edition of the FIFA World Cup in 1930, also, it is the venue that has hosted more matches by CONMEBOL.

A curious fact about this enclosure is that it is not exclusive to a single club, any Uruguayan club can request to play some home matches in this Stadium, that is why the only locality belongs to the national team.

7:20 AM3 hours ago

Preparation for the Gold Cup

For the Nicaraguan national team this will be a luxury duel as they prepare for the Gold Cup, a competition that means a great opportunity for them because if they win it they will be able to fight for a place in the Copa America to be held at continental level a year before the 2026 World Cup. Likewise, it is important to have a solid base in the national team because for the first time in years they will have the opportunity to get into the CONCACAF hexagonal and fight to qualify for the World Cup after it was announced that the confederation's quotas would be increased.
7:15 AM3 hours ago

To continue working hard

After the failure in Qatar 2022, where the Uruguayan national team was expected to have a decent World Cup and go far, the construction of a solid project in the Uruguayan squad is still in process, with the objective of arriving at the next Copa América together with the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in the best possible shape. Counting this friendly match against Nicaragua and the next one against Cuba in a week's time, only 4 friendly matches have been played so far by the charrúa, and the opponents have been of a totally different difficulty to the level Uruguay has in its national teams, Japan being so far the most difficult opponent in 2023, so we will have to be attentive to how this team continues to be built in the future. 
7:10 AM3 hours ago

The friendly stage

After an intense season full of competition and excitement, soccer provides an opportunity for teams and players to relax and enjoy a more friendly atmosphere in so-called friendly games. Friendly games offer a necessary respite for players, as they give them the opportunity to enjoy soccer without the pressure of points at stake or the fear of injury ahead of official competitions. Although the final result is not so relevant in this type of matches, the players continue to strive to show their talent and improve in different technical and tactical aspects. In this match Uruguay vs Nicaragua will face each other as part of their preparation for the different projects that both nations have.
7:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Uruguay vs Nicaragua match will be played at Estadio Centenario, in Monte Video, Uruguay. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
7:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Uruguay vs Nicaragua!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
