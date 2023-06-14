Uruguay vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Uruguay vs Nicaragua Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uruguay vs Nicaragua match.
What time is Uruguay vs Nicaragua match for friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Uruguay vs Nicaragua of 14th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Uruguay vs Nicaragua
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 14, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 14,2023
|
20:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 14, 2023
|
18:30
|
Brasil
|
June 14, 2023
|
20:30
|
Chile
|
June 14, 2023
|
20:30
|
Colombia
|
June 14, 2023
|
18:30
|
Ecuador
|
June 14, 2023
|
18:30
|
Spain
|
June 15, 2023
|
0:30
|
Mexico
|
June 14, 2023
|
17:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 14, 2023
|
18:30
Watch out for this player from Nicaragua:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Byron Bonilla, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Uruguay:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Federico Valverde, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Nicaragua's final lineup:
J. Coronel; M. Rodriguez, A. Smith, L. Coronel, O. Acevedo; F. Flores, L. Copete, J. Quijano; J. Moreno, H. Medina, B. Bonilla.
Uruguay's last line-up:
S. Mele; J. Piquerez, S. Coates, S. Bueno, J. Rodríguez; M. Vecino, M. Ugarte; J. Rodríguez, F. Valverde, F. Torres; M. Gómez.
Background:
Uruguay and Nicaragua have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time that both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
The Centenario Stadium in a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Uruguay and is located in the city of Monte Video, has a capacity to accommodate more than 60,000 spectators in their seats and is the home of the national team of Uruguay, place where they play their home matches. This is one of the most historic stadiums in the entire American continent for the simple fact of having hosted the first edition of the FIFA World Cup in 1930, also, it is the venue that has hosted more matches by CONMEBOL.
A curious fact about this enclosure is that it is not exclusive to a single club, any Uruguayan club can request to play some home matches in this Stadium, that is why the only locality belongs to the national team.
Preparation for the Gold Cup
For the Nicaraguan national team this will be a luxury duel as they prepare for the Gold Cup, a competition that means a great opportunity for them because if they win it they will be able to fight for a place in the Copa America to be held at continental level a year before the 2026 World Cup. Likewise, it is important to have a solid base in the national team because for the first time in years they will have the opportunity to get into the CONCACAF hexagonal and fight to qualify for the World Cup after it was announced that the confederation's quotas would be increased.
To continue working hard
After the failure in Qatar 2022, where the Uruguayan national team was expected to have a decent World Cup and go far, the construction of a solid project in the Uruguayan squad is still in process, with the objective of arriving at the next Copa América together with the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in the best possible shape. Counting this friendly match against Nicaragua and the next one against Cuba in a week's time, only 4 friendly matches have been played so far by the charrúa, and the opponents have been of a totally different difficulty to the level Uruguay has in its national teams, Japan being so far the most difficult opponent in 2023, so we will have to be attentive to how this team continues to be built in the future.
The friendly stage
After an intense season full of competition and excitement, soccer provides an opportunity for teams and players to relax and enjoy a more friendly atmosphere in so-called friendly games. Friendly games offer a necessary respite for players, as they give them the opportunity to enjoy soccer without the pressure of points at stake or the fear of injury ahead of official competitions. Although the final result is not so relevant in this type of matches, the players continue to strive to show their talent and improve in different technical and tactical aspects. In this match Uruguay vs Nicaragua will face each other as part of their preparation for the different projects that both nations have.
Kick-off time
The Uruguay vs Nicaragua match will be played at Estadio Centenario, in Monte Video, Uruguay. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
