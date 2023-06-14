South Sudan vs Gambia LIVE Score (1-1)
Photo: CAF

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:51 AMa few seconds ago

46'

Valentino takes a free-kick from a distance and isolates it over the goal
9:51 AMa minute ago

45'

+3
9:50 AM2 minutes ago

45'

After a corner kick, Manyang heads the ball over the goal. However, there was a deflection and he wins another corner
9:38 AM14 minutes ago

32' WOW

Valentino Yuel takes a frontal free-kick in a placed manner and the ball explodes off the crossbar
9:30 AM22 minutes ago

24' Yellow card for South Sudan

Joseph
9:29 AM23 minutes ago

21' GOAL SOUTH SUDAN

Valentino Yuelis set off by Ajak Riak and shoots low, against the goalkeeper's backhand
9:22 AM30 minutes ago

16'

Ebrima Colley takes a corner kick. Gomez, despite being marked, gets a shot off at the second post. The ball goes to the right of the goal. The players claim there was a deflection, however, the referee only awards a goal kick
9:20 AM32 minutes ago

15'

Chol Daniel is thrown into the box. The throw-in is too hard and Baboucarr Gaye gets the ball
9:15 AM37 minutes ago

10'

Toha takes the worst in high shock and receives medical attention
9:13 AM39 minutes ago

6'

Musa decides to take a chance and throws it away
9:10 AM42 minutes ago

4' GOAL GAMBIA

Musa takes a free-kick from midfield. Rahan Angier tries to head the ball away, but it deflects off Mayek and into his own goal
9:07 AM44 minutes ago

2'

Ebrima Colley takes a short corner kick. Gambia can't get it into the box, the ball bounces around and the defense sends it wide
9:04 AMan hour ago

00'

Ball rolling
9:03 AMan hour ago

Moments of the hymns

Players profiled for the national anthems
9:01 AMan hour ago

South Sudan set

Ramadan Mayek; Peter Maker Manyang, Manny Achol, Chol Daniel, Joseph Malish Manase; Valentino Yuel, Rahan Angier, Geriga Atendele, Rashid Toha; Ajak Riak, Wani Ivan Adebo
8:51 AMan hour ago

Gambia with its 11

Baboucarr Gaye; Muhammed Sanneh, James Gomez, Omar Colley, Ibou Touray; Ablie Jallow, Sulayman Marreh, Ebou Adams; Ebrima Colley, Assan Ceesay, Musa Barrow
8:46 AMan hour ago

Latest games fromGambia

Gambia 1-0 Mali 

Mali 2-0 Gambia 

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Gambia 

Guinea-Bissau 2(1-0)0 Gambia 

Gambia 1-0 Guinea-Bissau

8:41 AMan hour ago

Latest games from South Sudan

South Sudan 0-1 Congo 

Congo 1-2 South Sudan 

South Sudan 0-5 Ethiopia 

Ethiopia 0-0 South Sudan 

South Sudan 1-3 Mali

8:36 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the South Sudan vs Gambia match live?

If you want to watch the game South Sudan vs Gambia live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:31 AMan hour ago

What time is South Sudan vs Gambia match for Africa Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the game South Sudan vs Gambia of 14th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: No transmission

Bolivia 9 am: No transmission

Brazil 10 am: No transmission

Chile 9 am: No transmission

Colombia 8 am: No transmission

Ecuador 8 am: No transmission

USA 9 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 8 am: No transmission

Paraguay 9 am: No transmission

Peru 8 am: No transmission

Uruguay 10 am: No transmission

Venezuela 9 am: No transmission

8:26 AMan hour ago

Scorpions

In third place, Gambia is fighting for the group classification, having the same six points as Congo in second - a position that guarantees a place in the competition. The Scorpions are on a two-game winning streak.
8:21 AM2 hours ago

Shining Stars

South Sudan has a delicate situation in group G. The Shining Stars have accumulated three defeats and only one win. The South Sudanese team is in fourth place with four points.
8:16 AM2 hours ago

Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers is a qualifying tournament for the Africa Cup of Nations, the largest team tournament on the African continent. The competition began play in March 2022, with preliminary rounds of teams that have the worst rankings within the continent. The group stage began play on June 1 last year, in which powerful teams are already playing.

There are 12 groups with four teams each, in which the top two teams qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024.

The top teams in the FIFA ranking are the group leaders: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo. Of these, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana competed in the last World Cup, in which the Moroccan team made history and reached the semifinals of the tournament, eliminating powerful Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, and falling to France, which would be runner-up to Argentina.

The African Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast from January 5 to 28 next year. There will be six stadiums hosting the tournament: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with a capacity for 60,000 and the stage for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium, and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a heavy name on the soccer calendar, where several athletes from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the inaugural champions of the tournament.

Egypt is the competition's most successful team with seven titles, most recently in 2010. The team of star Mohamed Salah faces a long 23-year drought without winning the competition, where they were runners-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the competition's first trophy.

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest winners of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached the quarterfinals.

By federation, the UNAF, where the northern countries are located, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Next is UNIFFAC, Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo, and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan, with two, and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

Photo: CAN
Photo: CAN
8:11 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

South Sudan vs Gambia live this Wednesday (14), at the Suez Canal Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Africa Cup of Nations. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
8:06 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations Match: South Sudan vs Gambia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
