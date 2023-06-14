Indonesia vs Palestine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Indonesia vs Palestine match live on TV and online?
The Indonesia vs Palestine match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Indonesia vs Palestine?
This is the kickoff time for the Indonesia vs Palestine match on June 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Key player in Palestine
One of the players to take into account in Palestine is Tamer Seyam, the 30 year old left midfielder, is currently a player of the Shabab Alkhaleel Club of Palestine and in his most recent match with the Palestine National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against the Philippines.
Key player in Indonesia
One of the most outstanding players in Indonesia is Witan Sulaeman, the 21-year-old central midfielder is currently playing for the Indonesian club Persija Jakarta and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Burundi.
History Indonesia vs Palestine
In total, both teams have met twice, the record is even with one win for each team.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Indonesia with five goals to Palestine's three.
Actuality - Palestine
Palestine had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, because after playing eight matches, they finished in third place in the standings of their group with 10 points, this product of; three wins, one draw and four defeats, also scored 10 goals, but conceded 10, for a goal difference of 0.
- Last five matches
Palestine 1 - 0 Mongolia
Yemen 0 - 5 Palestine
Palestine 4 - 0 Philippines
Bahrain 1 - 2 Palestine
Actuality - Indonesia
Indonesia had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. After playing eight matches, they finished in fifth place in their group with one point, after not winning any match, drawing one and losing seven, scoring 5 goals, but conceding 27, for a goal difference of -22.
- Last five matches
Indonesia 0 - 0 Vietnam
Vietnam 2 - 0 Indonesia
Indonesia 3 - 1 Burundi
Indonesia 2 - 2 Burundi
The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
The match between Indonesia and Palestine will take place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in the city of Surabaya (Indonesia). The stadium is where the Indonesian National Football Team plays its home matches, it was built in 2010 and has a capacity for approximately 50,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Indonesia vs Palestine, valid for friendly match 2023.
