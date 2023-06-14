Guinea vs Egypt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Guinea vs Egypt in in a African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guinea vs Egypt match in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.
What time is Guinea vs Egypt match for African Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Guinea vs Egypt of June 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how Guinea vs Egypt and live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch Guinea vs Egypt in streaming, it will be broadcast on streaming service beIN SPORTS XTRA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Guinea vs Egypt in streaming, it will be broadcast on streaming service beIN SPORTS XTRA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Egyptian player
The forward of Egypt, Omar Marmoush of 24 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played his thirty-third game in his local league, 15 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the German League and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he already scored two goals in 4 games.
Watch out for this player from Guinea
Guinea's striker, Naby Keita 28 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played his eighth game in his local league, 3 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 4 games of this tournament he already scored 2 goals.
How is Guinea doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Ethiopia, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ethiopia 2-3 Guinea, 27 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Guinea 2-0 Ethiopia, Mar 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Burundi 1-0 Guinea, 19 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Ivory Coast 3-1 Guinea, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Algeria 1-0 Guinea, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Ethiopia 2-3 Guinea, 27 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Guinea 2-0 Ethiopia, Mar 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Burundi 1-0 Guinea, 19 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Ivory Coast 3-1 Guinea, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Algeria 1-0 Guinea, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Egypt coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Malawi, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Malawi 0-4 Egypt, 28 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Egypt 2-0 Malawi, Mar 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Belgium 1-2 Egypt, 18 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Egypt 3-0 Liberia, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Egypt 3-0 Niger, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Malawi 0-4 Egypt, 28 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Egypt 2-0 Malawi, Mar 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Belgium 1-2 Egypt, 18 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Egypt 3-0 Liberia, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Egypt 3-0 Niger, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies