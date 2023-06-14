Pakistan vs Kenya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Pakistan line-up
Pakistan may field the following formation for this upcoming match. Butt, Hayat, Khan, M. Khan, Shah, Ghazi, Hamid, Otis Khan, Nabi, Samad and Mohammed.
Possible Kenyan lineup
Kenya may field the following lineup for this upcoming match. Matasi, Akumu, Otieno, Mandela, Nondi, Olunga, Okumu, Omune, Odada, Abuya and Juma.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Pakistan vs Kenya of 14th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 AM,
Bolivia: 7:30 AM.
Brasil: 7:30 AM.
Chile: 6:30 AM.
Colombia: 5:30 AM.
Ecuador: 5:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 4:30 PM,
Mexico: 8:30 AM.
Paraguay: 7:30 AM.
Peru: 7:30 AM.
Uruguay: 7:30 AM.
Venezuela: 7:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Pakistan vs Kenya can be watched on official channels via YouTube. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have not faced each other on any occasion and will face each other on this occasion to see who wins this first preparatory match for the upcoming championships that lie ahead for both teams. Pakistan and Kenya will both be looking for this win to raise the first victory in their training history.
Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
"Kenya and Zimbabwe have not yet met the criteria required by FIFA as indispensable for the suspension to be lifted," CAF said in a statement. Kenya was placed in Group C, which was made up of Burundi, Namibia and Cameroon. As a result of this sanction, Kenya has not been able to qualify for the African Cup of Nations to be played in Ivory Coast.
SAFF rankings
As for the locals, Pakistan will start the SAFF championship on June 21, where they have been drawn in a rather difficult group. The group consists of Kuwait, Nepal and India. On matchday 1 they will face India in search of their first win in the championship. The top two in each group go through first, so Pakistan will be looking for at least a draw in a match against one of the favorites.
Kenya's last match
Kenya played their last match against Iran where they lost 2-1. The goals were seen in the second half where the visitors started ahead, Otunga was the first goal scorer of the match and the last for Kenya, who saw Iran take the lead with goals from Mohebi and Rezeaien to turn the score around. In the end, Iran won this friendly match to keep these preparatory matches going strong.
Pakistan's last match
Pakistan played their last match against Mauritius, who faced each other in a friendly match on Sunday, June 11. Pakistan is testing schemes and new ways of playing for this championship, which will look for the surprise against Kuwait and India, who are the favorites to advance to the next round. In this friendly match they lost 3-0 against Mauritius where they could not do anything, where the goals were scored in the second half. The first goal was scored by Villeneuve to be followed by Nazira. Mauritius won by a convincing 3-0 in this friendly match.