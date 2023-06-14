Netherlands vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Croatia live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
Netherlands vs Croatia can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
What time is the Netherlands vs Croatia match of the UEFA Nations League semifinal?
This is the kick-off time for the Netherlands vs Croatia match on June 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Netherlands Statement
Ronald Koeman spoke ahead of the semifinal match: "Of course they have a great midfield, but Modric is the man who matters. He's a great player, not the strongest physically, but someone with a lot of experience. You won't have to release him to make the pass or make him turn. Those are the best players around whom a lot of things happen in the team. You have to make sure you neutralize that player." "Modric is a fantastic footballer, with incredible experience and tremendous acumen. We want to deny him the space to turn and make passes. But the whole Croatia midfield plays as a strong block." "You have to be good at that. Yes, I think about young players and giving opportunities to talented players, but you always field the strongest team. Age is not important. We can certainly rely on this group. There is no one in this group that loses in terms of age." "We are a country where young players are always developing and getting opportunities at the highest level. More talent is needed in a number of positions to get more competition for the national team. I am a coach who absolutely looks at youth and innovation." "The pressure is always there with the national team. It's a prize we can win. It's something we've been waiting to win something for a long time. There are four strong countries and it won't make much difference. We have to be good against a strong Croatia." "They have a coach who has been doing very well for about six years. They've been playing in the same formation for years and they're winners. If we have that mentality as well, we'll have a chance." "At home it would be great, but then we'd also like to win it. I was talking to Virgil about how happy Portugal were to win the Nations League in 2019. Then we really realized that it's a very serious price. It's very much alive in the group and if we bring the energy and the quality that's in this group, then we're definitely a contender." "At home it would be great, but then we'd also like to win it. I was talking to Virgil about how happy Portugal were to win the Nations League in 2019. Then we really realized that it's a very serious price. It's very much alive in the group and if we bring the energy and the quality that's in this group, then we're definitely a contender."
How is Croatia coming?
Croatia arrives to this match after beating Turkey two goals to zero in the match corresponding to the second day of the Euro qualifiers, the team will look to give a pleasing match and add one more victory to play the final.
How are the Netherlands coming along?
The Netherlands defeated Gibraltar by three goals to zero in the second day of the qualifiers to reach the European Championship, so they will be looking to keep adding up to reach the final.
The match Netherlands vs Croatia will be played at De Kuip Stadium
The Netherlands vs Croatia match will be played at De Kuip Stadium, located in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Netherlands vs Croatia live stream of the UEFA Nations League semi-final. The match will take place at the De Kuip Stadium at 2:45 pm.