Vietnam vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Vietnam vs Hong Kong Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Vietnam vs Hong Kong live, as well as the latest information from Sân vận động Lạch Tray Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Vietnam vs Hong Kong live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Vietnam vs Hong Kong match live on TV and online?
The Vietnam vs Hong Kong match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Vietnam vs Hong Kong?
This is the kickoff time for the Vietnam vs Hong Kong match on June 15, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Key player in Hong Kong
One of the players to watch out for in Hong Kong is Ming Him Sun, the 22-year-old center forward is currently playing for Hong Kong's Eastern AA Club and in his most recent match with the Hong Kong National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Myanmar.
Key player in Vietnam
One of the most outstanding players in Vietnam is Nguyen Tien Linh, the 25-year-old center forward is currently a player of the Becamex Binh Duong Club of Vietnam and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Thailand.
History Vietnam vs Hong Kong
In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Vietnam with three wins, there has been one draw and Hong Kong has won two matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Vietnam with nine goals to Hong Kong's five.
Actuality - Hong Kong
Hong Kong had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing eight matches, they finished in fourth place in the group standings with five points, as a result of one win, two draws and five defeats. They also scored 4 goals, but conceded 13, for a goal difference of -9.
China 1 - 0 Hong Kong
- Last five matches
Hong Kong 2 - 0 Myanmar
Hong Kong 0 - 0 Myanmar
Hong Kong 1 - 1 Singapore
Malaysia 2 - 0 Hong Kong
Actuality - Vietnam
Vietnam had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 10 matches, they finished sixth in the group standings with four points, after winning one match, drawing one and losing eight, scoring 8 goals but conceding 19, for a goal difference of -11.
Vietnam 3 - 0 Myanmar
- Last five matches
Indonesia 0 - 0 Vietnam
Vietnam 2 - 0 Indonesia
Vietnam 2 - 2 Thailand
Thailand 1 - 0 Vietnam
The match will be played at the Sân vận động Lạch Tray Stadium
The match between Vietnam and Hong Kong will take place at the Sân vận động Lạch Tray Stadium in the city of Hải Phòng (Vietnam), said venue is where the Hải Phòng Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1958 and has a capacity of approximately 28,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vietnam vs Hong Kong match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
