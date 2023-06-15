Japan vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
El Salvador's lineup
El Salvador may field the following formation in the match against Japan. Gonzalez, Dominguez, Zavaleta, Tamacas, Landaverde, Roldan, Henriquez, Reyes, Orellana, Gil and Dueñas.
Japan's lineup
Japan may field the following formation in the match against El Salvador. Schmidt, Sugawara, Itakura, Ito, Bangunagande, Kamada, Morita, Ito, Mitoma, Machino and Nishimura.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Japan vs El Salvador of 15th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:10 AM,
Bolivia: 8:10 AM.
Brasil: 8:10 AM.
Chile: 8:10 AM.
Colombia: 6:10 AM.
Ecuador: 6:10 AM.
USA (ET): 6:10 AM.
Spain: 12:10 PM,
Mexico: 4:10 AM.
Paraguay: 8:10 AM.
Peru: 8:10 AM.
Uruguay: 8:10 AM.
Venezuela: 7:10 AM.
Where to watch
The Japan vs El Salvador match will be available on ESPN and Japanese YouTube channels. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History
These teams have faced each other only once, where the victory went to the Japanese team by a 2-0 score in 2019 with goals from Nagai, who scored a brace to give Japan the victory in this friendly match against El Salvador.
CONCACAF Qualification
El Salvador finished second in the CONCACAF Nations League in a group that consisted of them, the United States and Grenada. El Salvador got five points out of 12 points, placing them in second position, five points behind the United States who have ten points and move on to the next round where Canada, Panama and Mexico will be playing.
Asia Cup qualifiers
Japan is preparing for the Asia Cup where it is in Group D with Iraq, Indonesia and Vietnam. The top two advance to the next round and the best third among all groups will also advance to the next round. Japan is positioned as the favorite to lead this qualification where, a priori, Iraq is the team to beat for the Japanese team.
El Salvador's last match
El Salvador lost narrowly to the United States on matchday six of CONCACAF Qualifying. The goal was slow to come as the first 45 minutes ended in a scoreless draw between the two teams. Pepi was the scorer in the 62nd minute to give the United States three points as they consolidated first place thanks to the player's goal close to the hour mark.
Japan's last match
Japan lost their last match against Colombia by 1-2. The Japanese took an early lead with a goal in the third minute of the match with Mitoma opening the scoring in the first moments of the match. Just past the half-hour mark, Durán equalized before the break, but the game went into the locker room with the score level at one. In the 61st minute, Borré scored the winning goal for the Colombians, who managed to come from behind against Japan.