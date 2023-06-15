Panama vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Panama vs Canada live for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals, as well as the most recent information coming from the Allegiant Stadium.
Where and how to watch Panama vs Canada online and live from the CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the Panama vs Canada match in various countries:
- Argentina: 20 hours in Star+
- Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
- Brazil: 20 hours on Star+
- Chile: 20 hours in Star+
- Colombia: 18 hours on Star+
- Ecuador: 18 hours on Star+
- USA (ET): 19 hours on Paramount+
- Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
- Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+, VIX+
- Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
- Peru: 18 hours on Star+
- Uruguay: 20 hours in Star+
- Venezuela: 19 hours on Star+
Alphonso Davies, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and winger from Bayern Munich comes to this CONCACAF Nations League with the purpose of continuing to show his great potential and demonstrate the reason why he is already playing in the first division of Germany. The Canadian is part of the team's starting eleven and this season he has played 38 games with the first team, scoring 3 goals and 8 assists as a starter, in addition to the Bundesliga title. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Canada arrive?
The Canadians enter the CONCACAF Nations League with a generation that has achieved a lot and continues to seek to leave a mark in history, since they have had great soccer growth in recent years. Canada was part of Group C together with Honduras and Curaçao, everything indicates that the duel against the Panamanians will be key to define the possibilities of advancing to the next round and determine how far this team can go. Those led by John Herdman are one of the favorites to win the title and they are expected to have a good tournament and get into the CONCACAF Nations League Grand Final. This generation of footballers presents interesting players who are looking to gain a position starter in different teams outside his country. Among the most outstanding players we find Alphonso Davies, Lucas Cavallini, Tom McGill, Jonathan David and Jonathan Osorio, several of these are already part of the MLS and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country.
Michael Murillo, a must see player!
The forward from Panama is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at RSC Anderlecht, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in the Jupiler Pro League for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 6 goals and 5 assists in 45 games played.
How does Panama get here?
The Panamanian team appears in this duel with the aim of entering the Grand Final of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. The Panamanians were part of Group B together with Costa Rica and Martinique, where they finished in first place with 10 units, then of 3 wins and 1 draw. Panama arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this CONCACAF Nations League and they will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Thomas Christiansen arrive at this championship with some interesting names, with Alfredo Stephens, Azarias Londoño, Michael Murillo, Yoel Bárcenas and Roderick Miller being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Panamanian soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of the continent and European soccer, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Allegiant Stadium located in Las Vegas, Nevada will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 61,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Panama vs. Canada match, corresponding to the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals. The match will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.