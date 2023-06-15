Jamaica vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Jamaica vs Qatar Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jamaica vs Qatar live, as well as the latest information from Wiener Neustadt ERGO Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Jamaica vs Qatar live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Jamaica vs Qatar match live on TV and online?
The Jamaica vs Qatar match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Jamaica vs Qatar?
This is the kickoff time for the Jamaica vs Qatar match on June 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. -
Brazil:13:00 hrs. -
Chile: 12:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. -
Spain: 18:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Peru: 11:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player in Qatar
One of the players to keep in mind in Qatar is Amro Surag, the 25 year old attacker on the right side, is currently a player of the Al Gharafa Club of Qatar and in his most recent match with the Qatar National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Iraq.
Key player in Jamaica
One of the most outstanding players in Jamaica is Bobby Reid, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Fulham Club in England and in the most recent game where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the game was against Mexico.
History Jamaica vs Qatar
In total, both teams have met once, the record is even with a draw.
In terms of goals, the score is also equal with one goal for each team.
Actuality - Qatar
Qatar had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing three matches, they finished in the fourth position of their group with 0 points, this product of; zero wins, zero draws and three defeats, they also scored one goal, but conceded 7, for a goal difference of 6.
Kuwait 0 - 2 Qatar
- Last five matches
Qatar 1 - 2 Bahrain
Qatar 1 -1 UAE
Iraq 2 - 1 Qatar
Qatar 0 - 1 Croatia B
Actuality - Jamaica
Jamaica had a bad performance in the Central American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 14 games, they finished sixth in the group standings with 11 points, after winning two games, drawing five and losing seven, scoring 12 goals but conceding 22, for a goal difference of -10.
Argentina 3 - 0 Jamaica
- Last five matches
Cameroon 1 - 1 Jamaica
Jamaica 0 - 1 Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica 0 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago
Mexico 2 - 2 Jamaica
The match will be played at the Wiener Neustadt ERGO Arena Stadium
The match between Jamaica and Qatar will take place at the Wiener Neustadt ERGO Arena Stadium in the city of Wiener Neustadt (Austria), said venue is where the Wiener Neustädter Sportclub Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2019 and has a capacity for approximately 4,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Jamaica vs Qatar match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
