Spain vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Italy live, as well as the latest information from the De Grolsch Veste Stadium.
Where and how to watch Spain vs Italy live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Spain vs Italy can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Spain vs. Italy match of the UEFA Nations League semifinal?

This is the kick-off time for the Spain vs Italy match on June 15, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45

Bolivia: 14:45

Brazil: 14:45

Chile: 14:45 hours

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

Spain: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 a.m. 

Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.

South Africa: 12:45 p.m.

Australia: 12:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.

Spain Statements

Luis de la Fuente spoke ahead of the match: "We are playing for a title. We are prepared and we have worked exceptionally hard. Rodri and Laporte will train this afternoon and we'll see how they are. They come with exceptional motivation. This afternoon we will assess the true state of these players. I am convinced that they will be available to play for sure".

"I haven't decided who will be the starting goalkeeper. But I'm confident with the three we have. They can start with maximum guarantees.

"We are privileged to be able to win a title in two games. We have to value all the players and the coaching staff who have achieved this qualification. We are facing it with an unusually high level of enthusiasm. I see the team convinced of doing something important".

"It's impossible for them to have more motivation. They have just won and have gone down in City's history. Winning a Champions League is very difficult. We have assessed it during this week. It's only fair to celebrate such a triumph. As they are not going to celebrate it, I think it's fantastic. If we need them, they will not fail. They are responsible. If we need them, they will be up to the task.

"We can't make demands. We have the illusion to achieve it. We have the potential to win any title. I think we have a very powerful national team, but we have rivals with the same potential as us. Italy is in the process of formation, as we are. We are consolidating an idea. We have many similarities. Now, it could be a Euro or World Cup final. The equality is going to be maximum. I see the team doing very well and we can do something very important".

"I feel responsibility for everything I do and I face it with the same integrity. It is a historic opportunity. As the head of the group, I feel that we have a country behind us and we can go down in history. It is my job. I know what I have in my hands and it gives me some peace of mind. I worry about what I can control: the daily work".

"They all have the same options. One can get on the first list but we have a pre-list. The others are no less important. Nacho, knowing how professional he is, comes with all the desire to be a starter. I don't look at whether you arrive earlier or later. I see them in a very good moment. I am also very calm. None of those who are here will let me down".

How are Italy coming along?

Italy beat Malta in the second qualifying round, but previously lost to England; in this match they will be looking for a positive result and to reach the final.

How does Spain arrive?

Spain arrives to this match after playing its first two matches of the European Championship qualifiers, winning and losing against Norway and Scotland respectively.

The Spain vs Italy match will be played at De Grolsch Velte Stadium.

The Spain vs Italy match will be played at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium, located in Enschede, The Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Spain vs Italy live stream of the UEFA Nations League semi-final. The match will take place at the De Grolsch Velte Stadium at 12:45 pm.
