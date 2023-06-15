Wales vs Armenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Wales vs Armenia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wales vs Armenia match.
What time is Wales vs Armenia match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Wales vs Armenia of 16th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Wales vs Armenia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 16, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 16,2023
|
15:45
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 16, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brasil
|
June 16, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
June 16, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
June 16, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
June 16, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
June 16, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
June 16, 2023
|
12:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 16, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this Armenian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Lucas Zelarayán, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Wales player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Daniel James, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Armenia's final lineup:
A. Beglaryan; K. Hovhannisyan, G. Harutyunyan, V. Haroyan, T. Voskanyan, N. Tiknizyan; T. Barseghyan, U. Iwu, E. Spertsyan, L. Zelarayan; B. Briasco.
Last Wales line-up:
D. Ward; C. Mepham, J. Rodon, N. Williams; C. Roberts, J. Morrell, E. Ampadu, D. James; H. Wilson, A. Ramsey; K. Moore.
Background:
Wales and Armenia have only met on two occasions, both times being draws between the two squads. Their first duel was in the European qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup where they drew in a thrilling 2-2, their second duel was in the second leg of the qualifiers where they split points in a match without much excitement. In goal scoring history, both teams are tied with two goals scored.
About the Stadium:
Cardiff City Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Cardiff, Wales. It is the home of Cardiff City FC soccer club. Opened on July 22, 2009, the stadium replaced the former Ninian Park as the club's home. The stadium has a capacity of around 33,280 spectators.
The Cardiff City Stadium has witnessed numerous sporting events and highlights in the history of Cardiff City FC. The team has played English Football League (EFL) Championship and Premier League matches at the stadium. It has also hosted international soccer matches, including matches for the Wales national team.
Not giving up
For Armenia the outlook is more complicated as the national team seeks to qualify for Euro 2024 in a group where the favorites to qualify are Wales and Croatia, however, at the moment, despite not scoring any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Armenia has not managed to get any wins or draws that would allow them to start accumulating points, only defeats have accumulated, however, if they were to win these two elimination matches they would put themselves back in the fight.
To stay at the top
The hope and illusions in the Welsh national team are renewed after having qualified to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after more than 60 years of absence in a World Cup, now, the outlook is to be present at the 2024 European Championship and fight to win the World Cup. So far, the Welsh national team remains in second place in group D with 4 points, only behind Croatia, which is currently leading by goal difference, however, a victory for Wales plus a combination of results could lead them to the first place in the group. After facing Armenia, they will face Turkey to finish the double day of the qualifiers and continue the actions until the FIFA date in September.
For a place in Euro 2024
The path for the teams to participate in next year's European Championship has begun. The Euro qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the Eurocup, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
Kick-off time
The Wales vs Armenia match will be played at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: Wales vs Armenia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.