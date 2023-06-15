LAFC vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match
Tune in here LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in MLS

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match in the MLS.
What time is LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Houston Dynamo of June 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo live

The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes) y TelevisaUnivision (Univision/UNIMÁS /TUDN)
If you want to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option. 
Keep an eye on this LAFC player

The 28 year old French born forward from Gabon, Denis Bouanga has been performing well, the forward has played his fourteenth game in his local league, 12 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 10 MLS goals and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Houston player

Morocco striker, 25 year old Amine Bassi has performed well, the striker has played his thirteenth game in his local league, 12 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 7 MLS goals and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is LAFC coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Atlanta United FC, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Houston Dynamo FC 4-0 LAFC, 10 Jun, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
LAFC 0-0 Atlanta United FC, 7 Jun, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-1 León, 4 Jun, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Leon 2-1 LAFC, May 31, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy, 23 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
How is Houston doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against LAFC, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Houston Dynamo FC 4-0 LAFC, 10 Jun, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Chicago Fire FC 1-4 Houston Dynamo FC, 6 Jun, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
St. Louis CITY SC 3-0 Houston Dynamo FC, 3 Jun, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 6-2 Houston Dynamo FC, 31 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 Austin FC, 27 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Houston Dynamo MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 22:30.
