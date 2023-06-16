Costa Rica vs Guatemala Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Costa Rica vs Guatemala Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Guatemala match.
What time is Costa Rica vs Guatemala match for friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs Guatemaa of 15th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 15, 2023
|
23:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 16,2023
|
00:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 15, 2023
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
June 16, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
June 15, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
June 15, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 15, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
June 16, 2023
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
June 15, 2023
|
21:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 15, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this player from Guatemala:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Antonio de Jesus Lopez, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Costa Rican player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Yeltsin Tejeda, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Guatemala's final lineup:
N. Hagen; J. Ardón, N. Samayoa, J. Pinto, J. Morales; C. Mejía, R. Saravia, O. Castellanos, A. López; E. García, A. Galindo.
Costa Rica's last lineup:
K. Chamorro; C. Martínez, K. Waston, J. Vargas, F. Calvo, S. Zúñiga; A. Suárez, F. Ramírez, Y. Tejeda, J. Alcócer; J. Campbell.
Background:
Costa Rica and Guatemala have met on a total of 51 occasions (24 Tico wins, 11 draws, 16 Guatemala wins) where the scales are clearly tipped in favor of Costa Rica. In terms of goals scored, it is the Costa Rican team that has the advantage with 101 goals scored, while Guatemala has only 67 goals. Their last meeting dates back to an international friendly in March 2019 where Guatemala defeated Costa Rica 1-0.
About the Stadium:
Dignity Health Sports Park is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the United States, it is located in the city of Carson, California and has a capacity to hold more than 27,000 people in its seats. It is currently the home of the LA Galaxy, an MLS team that has played its home games there since 2003. It has also been the home of the Chargers in the NFL and Chivas USA in its time.
Soon the Stadium will be added to having hosted the Leagues Cup, a competition that is disputed between Liga MX clubs and MLS clubs to compete to see which is the club that rules between both countries.
Preparation for the Gold Cup
For the Guatemalan national team, this will be a luxury duel in their preparation for the Gold Cup, a competition that means a great opportunity for them because if they win it, they will be able to fight for a place in the Copa América to be held at continental level a year before the 2026 World Cup. Likewise, it is important to have a solid base in the national team because for the first time in years they will have the opportunity to get into the CONCACAF hexagonal and fight to qualify for the World Cup after it was announced that the confederation's quotas would be increased.
The last training sessions for the Gold Cup
The Costa Rican national team continues its preparation for the start of the Gold Cup, a competition they will try to win once the CONCACAF Nations League is over. For the Tico team it will be important to go far in the next edition of the most important tournament of nations within the confederation in North America, since it was a major failure not to advance to the final four of this year's Nations League, also, Costa Rica continues to shape the team that will fight in the World Cup qualifiers, since the three host countries have qualified and the number of CONCACAF quotas has been expanded, Costa Rica will seek to be present in the highest soccer competition.
The friendly stage
After an intense season full of competition and excitement, soccer provides an opportunity for teams and players to relax and enjoy a more friendly atmosphere in so-called friendly games. Friendly games offer a necessary respite for players, as they give them the opportunity to enjoy soccer without the pressure of points at stake or the fear of injury ahead of official competitions. Although the final result is not as relevant in these types of matches, the players continue to strive to show their talent and improve in different technical and tactical aspects. In this match Costa Rica vs. Guatemala will face each other as part of their preparation for the different projects that both nations have.
Kick-off time
The Costa Rica vs Guatemala match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Costa Rica vs Guatemala!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.