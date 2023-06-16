USA vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Saudi Mexico vs USA Live Score
How to watch for Mexico vs USA Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramoun +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs United States: match for the in Concacaf Nations League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
00:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
2:00 hours
|
In Concacaf Oficial App.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA, Univision and Paramoun +.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5, VIX and Azteca Deportes.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
1:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, June 15, 2023
|
0:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Players who could play for Mexico and the United States
For the United States: Ricardo Pepi, Alejandro Zenejas, Ulysses Llanez, Sebastian Soto and Brandon Vazquez.
For Mexico: Efrain Alvarez, Julian Araujo and David Ochoa.
Watch out for these players
On the other side we have Santiago Gimenez with 32 games in Feyenoord has 15 goals and 3 assists, where it will be the great opportunity for Santi to excel.
Looking forward to scoring against Mexico
"Not being in the World Cup hurt me, you have to get out of bed, I arrive at the next World Cup with more hunger".
"Scoring goals against Mexico would obviously be nice, I would like to."
"About the decision, each player has to see for himself, he has to see if it suits him to go with Mexico or the United States, I had better opportunities here with the United States and if I score a goal it is not for Mexico, it is for joy".
No paternity
"Well I sincerely don't think there is any paternity, we take every match with responsibility, it's a classic, it's taken with such importance".
"Pressure will always be there, we are all prepared, all matches are different."
"We are all a little uncomfortable, every game is different, it's a classic, it's played to the death."
"We are all in the same boat, we all want to win and we all lose".
Mexico's call-up list
¡Aquí está la lista final de @miseleccionmx para disputar los Finales de la Nations League! 🏆— Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 7, 2023
🔗https://t.co/rfjo8cPkXi pic.twitter.com/orLNqqDoPE
United States call-up list
The final roster for the @USMNT in the Nations League Finals 🏆— Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 7, 2023
🔗 https://t.co/qVf5M6CtEL pic.twitter.com/vJmwR6mbSf
The rematch
The game went to overtime and Christian Pulisic silenced the Mexicans' spirits. Although Andres Guardado had the opportunity to score the goal to go to penalties, the little prince missed and it was victory for the Americans.
In addition, in the Gold Cup final, they lost 1-0 with a goal by Miles Robinson in extra time, being the most catastrophic summer for the tricolor.