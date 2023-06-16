USA vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Saudi Mexico vs USA Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs USA live, as well as the latest information from the Allegiant Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch for Mexico vs USA Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramoun +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs United States: match for the in Concacaf Nations League Match?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs United States: Thursday, June 15, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, June 15, 2023

23:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, June 15, 2023

22:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, June 15, 2023

00:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Thursday, June 15, 2023

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, June 15, 2023

21:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, June 15, 2023

21:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, June 15, 2023

2:00 hours

 In Concacaf Oficial App.

Canada

Thursday, June 15, 2023

22:00 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Thursday, June 15, 2023

22:00 hours

In TUDN USA, Univision and Paramoun +.

Mexico

Thursday, June 15, 2023

20:00 hours

 In TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5, VIX and Azteca Deportes.

Paraguay

Thursday, June 15, 2023

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, June 15, 2023

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, June 15, 2023

1:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, June 15, 2023

0:00 hours

 In Star +.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Players who could play for Mexico and the United States

There are many players currently on both national teams who traded the opportunity to represent Mexico to go to the United States and vice versa.


For the United States: Ricardo Pepi, Alejandro Zenejas, Ulysses Llanez, Sebastian Soto and Brandon Vazquez. 
For Mexico: Efrain Alvarez, Julian Araujo and David Ochoa.

Photo: USA
Photo: USA
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for these players

This game will be full of stars on both sides, where Ricardo Pepi is the player to watch for the United States, with 12 goals in 29 games for FC Groningen and 3 assists, he is in a great moment.  


On the other side we have Santiago Gimenez with 32 games in Feyenoord has 15 goals and 3 assists, where it will be the great opportunity for Santi to excel. 

Photo: Mexico
Photo: Mexico
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Looking forward to scoring against Mexico

Ricardo Pepi spoke prior to this game, where he clarified several issues if it hurt him not to go to the World Cup and also about the decision to go for the United States rather than for Mexico.


"Not being in the World Cup hurt me, you have to get out of bed, I arrive at the next World Cup with more hunger".
"Scoring goals against Mexico would obviously be nice, I would like to."
"About the decision, each player has to see for himself, he has to see if it suits him to go with Mexico or the United States, I had better opportunities here with the United States and if I score a goal it is not for Mexico, it is for joy".

10:30 AM2 hours ago

No paternity

Uriel Antuna spoke prior to the U.S. game, where he ruled out any paternity of the Americans. 
"Well I sincerely don't think there is any paternity, we take every match with responsibility, it's a classic, it's taken with such importance".
"Pressure will always be there, we are all prepared, all matches are different."
"We are all a little uncomfortable, every game is different, it's a classic, it's played to the death."
"We are all in the same boat, we all want to win and we all lose".
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Mexico's call-up list

Diego Cocca although he left out key players like Kevin Alvarez, Pocho Guzman, Diego Lainez, is hopeful that this group headed by Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Israel Reyes, Edson Alvarez, Cordova, Luis Chavez and Santiago Gimenez.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

United States call-up list

For these Nations League games, all the stars of the United States will be in the squad, from goalkeeper Matthew Turner, Dest, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Pulisic, Zendejas and Weah. 
10:15 AM2 hours ago

The rematch

Another chapter in this clash of CONCACAF giants, where two years ago Mexico lost the final to the team of the Stars and Stripes, who took the glory. It was a game with many goals, 3 to 2 final score. Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tecatito Corona and Diego Lainez were the scorers of the game. 
The game went to overtime and Christian Pulisic silenced the Mexicans' spirits. Although Andres Guardado had the opportunity to score the goal to go to penalties, the little prince missed and it was victory for the Americans.
In addition, in the Gold Cup final, they lost 1-0 with a goal by Miles Robinson in extra time, being the most catastrophic summer for the tricolor. 
Photo: USA
Photo: USA
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcometo VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Concacaf Nations League Match Mexico vs USA Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo