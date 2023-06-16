Honduras vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Venezuela vs Honduras Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Venezuela vs Honduras friendly match.
What time is the Venezuela vs Honduras Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Venezuela vs Honduras of June 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 pm.
Bolivia: 8:00 pm.
Brasil: 9:00 pm.
Chile: 9:00 pm.
Colombia: 7:00 pm.
Ecuador: 7:00 pm on Canal del Futbol.
Estados Unidos: 8:00 pm ET.
México: 6:00 pm.
Paraguay: 9:00 pm.
Perú: 8:00 pm.
Uruguay: 9:00 pm.
Venezuela: 8:00 pm on Televen.
Last lineup of Honduras
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luis López, Denil Maldonado, Johnny Leverón, Devron García, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Franklin Flores, Oscar Almendárez, Anthony Lozano, Romell Quioto and Kevin Lopez.
Last lineup of Venezuela
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alain Baroja, Yordan Osorio, Jhon Chancellor, Miguel Navarro, Alexander González, Tomás Rincón, José Martínez, Samuel Sosa, Eduard Bello, Josef Martínez and Salomón Rondón.
Honduras Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players. The first is the attacker Anthony Lozano (#9), he plays for Cádiz in LaLiga, in that tournament he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in the game on Thursday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Romell Quioto (#12), the 31-year-old who plays in the MLS is an important thinker and managed to score in the last game against Orlando City SC. The Minnesota United FC player, Kervin Arriaga (#5) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Honduras
Honduras is preparing for the group stage of the Gold Cup, it is in group B along with Haiti, Qatar and Mexico. Their only preparation matches will be against Venezuela and Barbados, so they will need to make the most of both matches to prepare enough to arrive ready for the Gold Cup. Their last game was against Canada on March 28, 2023, the match ended in a 4-1 loss at BMO Field.
Players to watch from Venezuela
The next three players are considered key to Venezuela's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Honduras. The attacker Salomón Rondón (#23), plays in the Argentine Professional League with River Plate. He is the second highest scorer for his team with 3 goals in 14 games played and will be very important for the friendly match due to his leadership. Forward Josef Martínez (#17) is a player for Inter Miami CF of the MLS, in the 2023 season he has achieved 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played. He is 30 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Thursday. Finally, the Atlético San Luis player from Liga MX, Jhon Murillo (#15) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in Mexico and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Honduras.
Venezuela
The Venezuelan soccer team is not preparing for any particular tournament, they will have several friendly games this month against Honduras. In the World Cup qualifiers, Venezuela had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game resulted in a draw, they prevailed 1-1 against Uzbekistan at the King Abdullah Sports City and thus drew their second friendly match of the year.
The stadium
Audi Field is located in the city of Washington D.C., United States and is one of the soccer stadiums with the largest capacity in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 20,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on July 9, 2018, and it cost.