Greece vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Greece vs. Ireland live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Greece vs Ireland live, as well as the latest information from the Opap Arena Stadium.
Where and how to watch Greece vs Ireland live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Greece vs Ireland can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Greece vs. Ireland match corresponding to Matchday 2 of the qualifying rounds for the European Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the Greece vs Ireland match on June 16, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Brazil: 2:45 p.m.

Chile: 14:45 hours

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

Spain: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 a.m. 

Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.

South Africa: 12:45 p.m.

Australia: 12:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.

Greece Statements

Gus Poyet spoke to the cameras prior to playing this match, "John was my captain at Sunderland, he fitted in perfectly with me."

"I went to a club that was a shambles, we had 14/15 new players, one point in seven games. When you need stability, John O'Shea comes to mind. He was a great support for me as captain, I could ask him not only for advice but his opinion, I needed him a lot and I'm glad to see him on the bench."

"You never know who will become a manager, I had players with me at Chelsea, I would look at them and say 'no way he's going to be a manager'. Some are a 'maybe', but I knew John would become a coach, he's an assistant with Ireland now and maybe in the future he'll be their number 1."

How is Ireland coming along?

Ireland played their first match of these rounds in March, in this match the team failed to win and lost by the minimum to France, so they will go all out to make it three out of three.
How is Greece coming?

Greece played a friendly game against Lithuania in March, in which the score ended goalless. In addition, the team has already played its first match of these qualifiers, beating Gibraltar by three goals to zero.

The match Spain vs Italy will be played at the Opap Arena Stadium.

The Greece vs Ireland match will be played at the De Opap Arena Stadium, located in Nea Filadelfeia, Greece. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live stream of Greece vs Ireland, matchday 2 of the qualifiers for the European Championship. The match will take place at the Opap Arena Stadium at 12:45 pm.
