Australia vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Tournament 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Australia vs Panama
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Australia vs Panama as well as the latest information from the Stade Marcel Roustan. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Australia vs Panama?
If you want to watch Australia vs Panama live, you can follow it on Youth Football Arena
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Australia vs Panama match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Panama
Angel Orelien has been the most decisive player of this tournament so far along with the Frenchman Tel where he has two goals and an assist. The 22-year-old attacker plays in the Venezuelan Liga. He has scored two goals in the last two matches he has played and has played in all three matches of his national team of Panama in the group stage, and two of them as a starter.
Watch out for this player in Australia
Nishan Velupillay, a 22-year-old striker who plays for Melbourne Victory. He has played 26 games this season, scoring three goals and assisting one. He has scored two goals in this tournament, both against the Meditarranean national team.
How does Panama arrive?
The Panamanian national team repeated its participation in the Esperanzas de Toulon tournament, where last year they failed to qualify for the semifinals after finishing third with five places. In this edition they began by tying Ivory Coast to one, although losing in the penalty shootout they could not get the additional point. In their second match they beat Japan 2-0 and closed the group stage by beating Morocco in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes. They finished in first place with six points.
How does Australia arrive?
The Australian National Team reached this tournament after playing the AFC Asian Cup U-23 where they reached the semifinals where they were defeated by 0-2 against Saudi Arabia, and also lost the fight for the third place against Japan. In March of this year, the team was defeated by 0-4 against Como. In the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament, they started with a draw against Qatar, but lost in a penalty shootout. They then beat the Meditarrenean National Team 3-2 and then defeated Mexico 0-2. They finished first in Group B with seven points.
Background
This will be the first time that these two U-23 teams will face each other in history;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Marcel Roustan, a stadium with a capacity of 2,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Australia and Panama will meet in the semifinals of the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament in search of a place in the final.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Australia vs Panama in the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.