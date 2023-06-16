Sweden vs New Zealand Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Sweden vs New Zealand Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sweden vs New Zealand match.
What time is Sweden vs New Zealand match for friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sweden vs New Zealand of 16th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 16, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 16,2023
|
14:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 16, 2023
|
12:00
|
Brasil
|
June 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Chile
|
June 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Colombia
|
June 16, 2023
|
12:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 16, 2023
|
12:00
|
Spain
|
June 16, 2023
|
18:00
|
Mexico
|
June 16, 2023
|
11:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 16, 2023
|
12:00
Watch out for this New Zealand player:
The player to watch for this match will be midfielder, Marco Rojas, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Sweden:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Emil Forsberg, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
New Zealand's final lineup:
O. Sail; T. Payne, M. Boxall, N. Pijnaker, L. Cacace; J. Bell, M. Stamenic; E. Just, M. Rojas, C. McCowatt; A. Greive.
Sweden's last lineup:
R. Olsen; L. Wahlqvist, V. Lindelöf, H. Ekdal, G. Gudmundsson; D. Kulusevski, S. Gustafson, M. Svanberg, E. Forsberg; V. Gyökeres, A. Isak.
Background:
Sweden and New Zealand have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
The Friends Arena is a stadium located in Stockholm, Sweden. It is known for being the country's national stadium and also for being the home of the soccer clubs AIK and Djurgårdens IF. Opened on October 27, 2012, Friends Arena replaced the former Råsunda Stadium and became one of the most modern and largest stadiums in Europe.
The stadium has a capacity of approximately 50,000 spectators for sporting events, although it can be expanded to 65,000 for concerts and other events. It was built for the purpose of hosting matches of the national soccer team, as well as other major sporting and cultural events.
Further preparation
New Zealand dreamed of being present at the previous World Cup, however, in the playoff against Costa Rica the Oceania team lost by the minimum and missed the opportunity to be part of the nations participating in Qatar 2022. Since then, they have only had friendly matches to continue forming the team that will face the World Cup qualifiers, given that due to the calendar, Oceania has not yet started with such matches. The duel against Sweden will be their third friendly match and from there they will face Qatar, it is worth noting that they are undefeated in these duels as they have not lost since that playoff.
Ahead of the European qualifiers
The Swedish national team continues its preparation for the restart of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, matches that are of utmost importance to continue advancing on their way to get a qualifying ticket and be present again at the greatest soccer festival, after missing the last World Cup. At the moment, Sweden has 1 win and 1 loss in the qualifiers, so the next match will be a factor to get points in order to be at the top of their group. Sweden's next matches will take place in September and will also be part of the World Cup qualifiers.
The friendly stage
After an intense season full of competition and excitement, soccer provides an opportunity for teams and players to relax and enjoy a more friendly atmosphere in so-called friendly games. Friendly games offer a necessary respite for players, as they give them the opportunity to enjoy soccer without the pressure of points at stake or the fear of injury ahead of official competitions. Although the final result is not so relevant in this type of matches, the players continue to strive to show their talent and improve in different technical and tactical aspects. In this match, Sweden vs. New Zealand will face each other as part of their preparation for the different projects that both nations have.
Kick-off time
The Sweden vs New Zealand match will be played at Friends Arena, in Stolcolmo, Sweden. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Sweden vs New Zealand!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.