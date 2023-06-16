Finland vs Slovenia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
How and where to watch the Finland vs Slovenia match live?

If you want to watch the game Finland vs Slovenia live on TV, your options is: Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Finland vs Slovenia match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Finland vs Slovenia of 16th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 12 pm ET: VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 11 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Squads of Slovenia

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Matevž Vidovšek

Defenders: Žan Karničnik, Jure Balkovec, Vanja Drkušič, Jaka Bijol, Žan Zaletel, Petar Stojanović, David Brekalo

Midfielders: Jon Stanković, Benjamin Verbič, Sandi Lovrić, Miha Zajc, Tomi Horvat, Adam Gnezda Čerin

Attackers: Andraž Šporar, Benjamin Šeško, Žan Celar, Žan Vipotnik, Andres Vombergar, Luka Zahović, Timi Elšnik

Coach: Matjaž Kek

Squads of Finland

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Viljami Sinisalo

Defenders: Leo Väisänen, Richard Jensen, Robert Ivanov, Miro Tenho, Pyry Soiri, Matti Peltola, Nikolai Alho, Noah Pallas

Midfielders: Glen Kamara, Robert Taylor, Rasmus Schüller, Kaan Kairinen, Anssi Suhonen

Forwards: Robin Lod, Fredrik Jensen, Teemu Pukki, Oliver Antman, Marcus Forss, Joel Pohjanpalo, Benjamin Källman

Coach: Markku Kanerva

Green Eagles

Slovenia is the only undefeated team in the group. The Slovenes beat Kazakhstan, 2-1, and San Marino, 2-0.  The Green Eagles are in the lead with six points.
Real Owls

Finland opened the qualifiers with a defeat in the Viking clash against Denmark, 3-1, and then managed to triumph over Northern Ireland, 1-0. The Royal Owls are in fourth place in group H with three points.
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

 

Photo: Uefa
Eye on the game

Finland vs Slovenia live this Friday (16), at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Finland vs Slovenia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
