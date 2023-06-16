Finland vs Slovenia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Finland vs Slovenia match live?
What time is Finland vs Slovenia match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 1 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 12 pm ET: VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 11 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Squads of Slovenia
Defenders: Žan Karničnik, Jure Balkovec, Vanja Drkušič, Jaka Bijol, Žan Zaletel, Petar Stojanović, David Brekalo
Midfielders: Jon Stanković, Benjamin Verbič, Sandi Lovrić, Miha Zajc, Tomi Horvat, Adam Gnezda Čerin
Attackers: Andraž Šporar, Benjamin Šeško, Žan Celar, Žan Vipotnik, Andres Vombergar, Luka Zahović, Timi Elšnik
Coach: Matjaž Kek
Squads of Finland
Defenders: Leo Väisänen, Richard Jensen, Robert Ivanov, Miro Tenho, Pyry Soiri, Matti Peltola, Nikolai Alho, Noah Pallas
Midfielders: Glen Kamara, Robert Taylor, Rasmus Schüller, Kaan Kairinen, Anssi Suhonen
Forwards: Robin Lod, Fredrik Jensen, Teemu Pukki, Oliver Antman, Marcus Forss, Joel Pohjanpalo, Benjamin Källman
Coach: Markku Kanerva
Green Eagles
Real Owls
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
If you want to directly stream it: VIX+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!