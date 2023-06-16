China Taipei vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here China Taipei vs Thailand Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for China Taipei vs Thailand live, as well as the latest information from Kaohsiung National Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match China Taipei vs Thailand live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch China Taipei vs Thailand match live on TV and online?
The China Taipei vs Thailand match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is China Taipei vs Thailand?
This is the kick-off time for the China Taipei vs Thailand match on June 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:00 hrs. -
Chile: 7:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. -
Peru: 6:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:00 hrs. -
Chile: 7:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. -
Peru: 6:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Key player in Thailand
One of the players to take into account in Thailand is Suphanat Mueanta, the 20-year-old right-sided attacker is currently playing for the Buriram United Football Club of Thailand and in his most recent match with the Qatar National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Syria.
Key player in China Taipei
One of the most outstanding players in Chinese Taipei is Chen Jui-chieh, the 27 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for the Tainan City FC Club of Chinese Taipei and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Thailand.
History of Chinese Taipei vs Thailand
In total, the two teams have met 10 times, the record is dominated by China Taipei with five wins, there has been one draw and Thailand has won four matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by China Taipei with 17 goals to Thailand's 16.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by China Taipei with 17 goals to Thailand's 16.
Actuality - Thailand
Thailand had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing eight matches, they finished in the fourth position of their group with 9 points, this product of; two wins, three draws and three defeats, they also scored 9 goals, but conceded 9, for a goal difference of 0.
Thailand 3 - 0 Malaysia
- Last five matches
Thailand 3 - 0 Malaysia
Vietnam 2 - 2 Thailand
Thailand 1 - 0 Vietnam
Syria 3 - 1 Thailand
UAE 2 - 0 Thailand
Actuality - China Taipei
China Taipei had a very bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished in fifth place in the group standings with 0 points, after winning 0 matches, drawing 0 and losing eight, scoring 4 goals, but conceding 34, for a goal difference of -30.
- Last five matches
Thailand 0 - 1 Chinese Taipei
The match will be played at the Kaohsiung National Stadium
The match between China Taipei and Thailand will take place at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in the city of Kaohsiung (Taiwan), where the Chinese Taipei Football Team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 55,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China Taipei vs Thailand match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.