Denmark vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Denmark vs Northern Ireland match live?

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Denmark vs Northern Ireland match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Denmark vs Northern Ireland of 16th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: VIX+

Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

2:50 AMan hour ago

Northern Ireland Squads

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Luke Southwood

Defenders: Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, Eoin Toal, Craig Cathcart, Ciaron Brown

Midfielders: Conor Bradley, George Saville, Cameron McGeehan, Shane Ferguson, Isaac Price, Matthew Kennedy, Jordan Thompson, Paddy McNair, Shea Charles

Forwards: Conor Washington, Dion Charles, Dale Taylor, Gavin Whyte, Josh Magennis

Coach: Michael O'Neill

2:45 AMan hour ago

Denmark Squads

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Mads Hermansen, Frederik Rønnow

Defenders: Elias Jelert, Victor Nelsson, Simon Kjær, Joakim Mæhle, Mathias Jørgensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger, Alexander Bah

Midfielders: Mathias Jensen, Philip Billing, Morten Hjulmand, Christian Nørgaard, Mohamed Daramy, Anders Dreyer, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Marcus Ingvartsen, Rasmus Højlund, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jonas Wind

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

2:40 AMan hour ago

Green and White Army

Like the Danes, Northern Ireland got off to a flying start by beating lowly San Marino, 2-0. And then lost 1-0 against Finland. With the same three points, the Green and White Army is fifth in group H.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Danish Dynamite

Denmark started well in the qualifiers, winning the Viking clash against Finland, 3-1, however, stumbled in the next round, to Kazakhstan, 3-2. The Danish Dynamite are in third place with three points.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Denmark vs Northern Ireland live this Friday (16), at the Parken Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Denmark vs Northern Ireland Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo