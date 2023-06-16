Denmark vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Denmark vs Northern Ireland match live?
What time is Denmark vs Northern Ireland match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: VIX+
Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Northern Ireland Squads
Defenders: Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, Eoin Toal, Craig Cathcart, Ciaron Brown
Midfielders: Conor Bradley, George Saville, Cameron McGeehan, Shane Ferguson, Isaac Price, Matthew Kennedy, Jordan Thompson, Paddy McNair, Shea Charles
Forwards: Conor Washington, Dion Charles, Dale Taylor, Gavin Whyte, Josh Magennis
Coach: Michael O'Neill
Denmark Squads
Defenders: Elias Jelert, Victor Nelsson, Simon Kjær, Joakim Mæhle, Mathias Jørgensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger, Alexander Bah
Midfielders: Mathias Jensen, Philip Billing, Morten Hjulmand, Christian Nørgaard, Mohamed Daramy, Anders Dreyer, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Marcus Ingvartsen, Rasmus Højlund, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jonas Wind
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Green and White Army
Danish Dynamite
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
