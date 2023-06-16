Latvia vs Turkey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Euro 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Latvia vs Turkey on Match day 3 of Euro 2024 Qualification.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Latvia vs Turkey live on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2024 Qualification, as well as the latest information from Skonto Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Latvia vs Turkey online live on Match day 3 of Euro 2024 Qualification
The Latvia vs Turkey match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Latvia vs Turkey can be tuned into the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Latvia and Turkey, Finland vs Slovenia, Denmark vs Northern Ireland, Northern Macedonia vs Ukraine, Wales vs Armenia, Greece vs Ireland, Gibraltar vs France, Andorra vs Switzerland, Belarus vs Israel and Kosovo vs Romania are the matches of tomorrow's Qualifiers.
What time is Latvia vs Turkey match day 3 of the Euro 2024 Qualifier?
This is the kick-off time for the match Latvia vs Turkey on 16 June 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45
Colombia: 14:45
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 16:45 hours ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 13:45 hours
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Referee
The central referee in charge of this high-impact match will be Hungarian-born referee Tamas Bognar, who has a wealth of experience in international matches and will be looking to bring this Euro 2024 qualifier to a successful conclusion.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be a tight affair, but full of goals and excitement.
Background
The record leans a little more towards Turkey as they have met 5 times, leaving a record of 4 draws, 1 win for Turkey and Latvia have never won in this series, tomorrow the visiting team will be favourites to take all 3 points in this match day 3 of the Euro 2024 Qualification.
How is the Turkish national team coming along?
For its part, the Turkish national team comes from losing 2-0 against Croatia, a match that had many arrivals and emotions and that in the end with the great squad that Croatia has, managed to defeat the selection of Turkey, who will seek to get out of the bad streak against Latvia, selection that will be the victim in this match, Turkey in group D is in 3rd position with 3 points and a record of one match won and one match lost, in this way the two teams arrive.
How does Latvia get there?
The Latvian national team has just lost 1-0 against Wales, a team that has had a very bad start to the qualifiers and will be looking to get their first 3 points against Turkey, they will be playing at home so they will have the obligation to get points to be able to aspire in this group that looks very complicated for them, right now in group D, they are in last place with 0 points.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Latvia vs Turkey, matchday 3 of the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualification. The match will take place at Skonto Stadium, kick-off at 12.45pm.