Martinique vs Saint Lucia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Gold Cup

Where and how to watch Martinique vs Saint Lucia live in Gold Cup Qualifying?
The Martinique vs Saint Lucia match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Martinique vs Saint Lucia live streaming, you can watch it on Youtube.
What time is the match Martinique vs Saint Lucia in the Gold Cup Qualifying?
This is the kick-off time for the Martinique vs Saint Lucia match in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00
Bolivia: 20:00
Brazil: 20:00
Chile: 20:00
Colombia: 18:00
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
USA (ET): 19:00 HOURS USA (ET): 19:00 hours
Spain: 00:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
DRV PNK Stadium
It is a stadium located in Florida and is the home of Inter Miami in the MLS, it has a capacity for 18 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 18, 2020, it will be the stadium where the Martinique vs Saint Lucia match will be played, an impressive stadium for the Gold Cup.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Martinique vs Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe and Curacao vs St Kitts and Nevis will play in the first round of the Gold Cup.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on their best players for this match, which will undoubtedly be one of the most important for both teams as they look to aspire to this tournament, which is one of the most important in CONCACAF at the national team level.
Background
These two teams have never met in an official match, but for tomorrow's game the favourite will be Martinique who has a better formed team, but St. Lucia comes with an important winning streak, a very exciting match is expected with two teams that will be looking to be in this new edition of the Gold Cup.
How does Santa Lucia get there?
For their part, the Saint Lucia team comes from defeating Dominica 3-1 in their last official match in the Nations League, they will be looking to surprise and defeat Martinique in order to qualify for the Gold Cup which starts in July, this team has been undefeated for 6 consecutive matches so they will be looking to continue with this good run and continue adding victories, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Martinique arrive?
The Martinique team in their last match in March came from a 2-1 loss to Costa Rica, a team whose main objective is to qualify for the Gold Cup, will be favourites for tomorrow's match against St. Lucia, a match where a lot of friction, goals and emotions are expected.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live stream of the Martinique vs Saint Lucia Gold Cup Qualifying match. The match will take place at Lockhart Stadium at 17:00.