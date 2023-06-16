Kosovo vs Romania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kosovo vs Romania live, as well as the latest information from Pristina City Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Kosovo vs Romania?
If you want to watch the match Kosovo vs Romania live on TV, it can be followed on VIX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Kosovo vs Romania?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Romania
Denis Alibec, a 32-year-old experienced striker who plays for Farul Constantana. This season he has scored 14 goals and eight assists in 31 matches he has played. With the Romanian national team, he has made 30 appearances and scored three goals, including one in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship.
Watch out for this player in Kosovo
Edon Zhegrova, a 24-year-old striker who plays for Lille in Ligue 1, has scored three goals and four assists for the French side this season, where he has played 22 games. He has already scored a goal in the qualification for the European Championship, it was against Andorra, last March 28. In 30 matches with his national team, he has scored four goals.
How does Romania arrive?
Romania closed 2022 with sad news as they were relegated to League C of the UEFA Nations League after finishing in last place in Group 3 with seven points. In this 2023, two matches and two victories, they beat Andorra 0-2 and Belarus 2-1 and are now second in the group with six points, the same as Switzerland who lead Group I.
How does Kosovo arrive?
The Kosovo National Team, which closed 2022 finishing second in League C with 9 points, was only surpassed by Greece. In this 2023 they have played two qualifiers for the Eurocup where they have drawn to one against both Israel and Andorra. Right now they are third in group I with two points and we remember that the two best teams in each group qualify for the European Championship.
Background
This will be the first time in history that the teams of Kosovo and Romania will face each other;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Pristina City Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1922 and has a capacity of 13,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kosovo and Romania will face each other in the match corresponding to the third matchday of the third round of the European Championship Qualification. Both teams are in Group I along with Switzerland, Andorra, Israel and Belarus.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Kosovo vs Romania in Euro 2024 Qualifying
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.