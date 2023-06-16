South Korea vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Korea vs Peru live, as well as the latest information coming out of South Korea. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Peru's lineup
Peru may start with the following starting eleven to face South Korea in this match. Galles, Advincula, Zambrano, Santamaría, Trauco, Tapia, Yotún, Polo, Carrillo, López and Lapadula.
South Korea's lineup
South Korea may come out with the following starting XI to face Peru. Hyun-Woo, Tae-Hwan, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Ki-Je, Lee, Hwang, Jung, Lee Jae-Eui-Jo and Kwon.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game South Korea vs Peru of 16th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Bolivia: 8:00 AM.
Brasil: 8:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 6:00 AM.
Ecuador: 6:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 1:00 PM,
Mexico: 5:00 AM.
Paraguay: 8:00 AM.
Peru: 8:00 AM.
Uruguay: 8:00 AM.
Venezuela: 7:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between South Korea vs Peru can be watched on the AFC Youtube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
South American World Cup qualification
Peru wants to qualify for the next World Cup and these matches are key to make a decent qualifying phase to reach this competition to be held in 2026. These friendlies are important for the Peruvian team that has to try new schemes and develop their game to avoid being left out of the bets of the highest competition at national team level, since in this World Cup in Qatar they were left at the doorstep after losing to New Zealand in the final to get a place for Qatar.
Asia Cup
South Korea is preparing for the Asian Cup where they will face Bahrain, Jordan and Malaysia in their group. In principle, the Koreans are the favorites to advance from the group, where the top two teams from each group and the best third team from all the groups advance. Jordan is the other team that starts as favorite in this Asian Cup that will begin on January 15 next year.
Peru's last match
In Peru's last match they faced Morocco in a match that was marked by the intensity between the two teams rather than the game played by both teams. The match ended with a goalless draw. Both teams tried timidly but neither managed to score. Zambrano and Boufal were sent off in the closing stages of the match, which was the most significant part of the game.
Last match of South Korea
South Korea lost in their last match against Uruguay in a friendly match day. The result of the match was 1-2 for the Uruguayans. Uruguay started winning with Coates' goal in the early stages of the match. After the goal, the Koreans tried to equalize but the goal would not come until after the break. The first half ended with 0-1 on the scoreboard. Minutes later, Vecino scored a goal to give Uruguay the lead, which would suffer in the final stretch of the match. Kim and oh scored for South Korea but their goals were disallowed by VAR. In the end, Uruguay defeated the Koreans 1-2.