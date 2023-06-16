Belarus vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Euro Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible lineup Israel
Israel may start with the following starting eleven to face Belarus in this match. Glazer, Dasa, Vitor, Shlomo, Leidner, Haziza, Peretz, Lavi, Solomon, Baribo and Jaber.
Possible Belarus lineup
Belarus may start with the following starting XI to face Israel in this match. Plotnikov, Bykov, Volkov, Khadarkevich, Malkevich, Kovalev, Selyava, Yablonski, Bakhar, Ebong and Khvashchinskiy.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Belarus vs Israel of 16th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brasil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 AM.
Uruguay: 3:45 AM.
Venezuela: 10:45 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Belarus vs Israel can be watched on UEFA TV. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Israel classification
Israel is in Group I of the European Championship Qualification, which is made up of Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Andorra and Belarus. The top two finishers in each group advance to the next round, which would be eligible to play in next year's European Championship. Israel are in the penultimate position with one point, as they managed to draw against Kosovo and lost 3-0 against Switzerland.
Belarus qualification
Belarus is in Group I of the European Championship Qualification, which is made up of Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Andorra and Israel. The top two finishers from each group advance to the next round, which would be eligible to play in next year's European Championship. The Belarusians are in the last position with zero points, as they have not won either of their two matches against Switzerland and Romania.
Israel's last match
Israel did not play well in their previous match against Switzerland, who were defeated 3-0. The Israeli side held on until the 39th minute, when Vargas scored the first goal of the game to take Switzerland into the break ahead. In the second half, Israel got a shock when Amdouni scored a second goal to increase the lead to two goals. That goal left Israel with half a Ko and they finished it off five minutes later with Widmer's goal. The visitors did not react and took the 3-0 away win in Switzerland.
Belarus' last match
Belarus could not get something positive in their visit to Romania, where they lost 2-1. In the first twenty minutes, Stanciu scored for Romania to put the home side ahead by one, which dominated most of the match. Burca increased the difference and put a foot and a half to the victory of his team, where Belarus did not manage to react until the end of the match. At half-time, Romania were 2-0 up and the game was half over. The home side wanted more and Alibec hit the crossbar with his shot on the hour mark. Morozov scored for the visitors who reacted too late and could not get at least a point from their visit to Romania.
