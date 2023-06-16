Belarus vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Euro Qualification
Israel National Football Team // Source: GettyImages

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Belarus vs Israel.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Belarus vs Israel live, as well as the latest information coming out of Belarus. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Possible lineup Israel

Israel may start with the following starting eleven to face Belarus in this match. Glazer, Dasa, Vitor, Shlomo, Leidner, Haziza, Peretz, Lavi, Solomon, Baribo and Jaber.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Possible Belarus lineup

Belarus may start with the following starting XI to face Israel in this match. Plotnikov, Bykov, Volkov, Khadarkevich, Malkevich, Kovalev, Selyava, Yablonski, Bakhar, Ebong and Khvashchinskiy.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Belarus vs Israel of 16th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brasil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 AM.
Uruguay: 3:45 AM.
Venezuela: 10:45 AM.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Where to watch

The match between Belarus vs Israel can be watched on UEFA TV. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
2:35 AMan hour ago

Photo

Israel National Football Team // Source: GettyImages
Israel National Football Team // Source: GettyImages
2:30 AMan hour ago

Israel classification

Israel is in Group I of the European Championship Qualification, which is made up of Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Andorra and Belarus. The top two finishers in each group advance to the next round, which would be eligible to play in next year's European Championship. Israel are in the penultimate position with one point, as they managed to draw against Kosovo and lost 3-0 against Switzerland. 
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Belarus qualification

Belarus is in Group I of the European Championship Qualification, which is made up of Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Andorra and Israel. The top two finishers from each group advance to the next round, which would be eligible to play in next year's European Championship. The Belarusians are in the last position with zero points, as they have not won either of their two matches against Switzerland and Romania.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Israel's last match

Israel did not play well in their previous match against Switzerland, who were defeated 3-0. The Israeli side held on until the 39th minute, when Vargas scored the first goal of the game to take Switzerland into the break ahead. In the second half, Israel got a shock when Amdouni scored a second goal to increase the lead to two goals. That goal left Israel with half a Ko and they finished it off five minutes later with Widmer's goal. The visitors did not react and took the 3-0 away win in Switzerland. 
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Belarus' last match

Belarus could not get something positive in their visit to Romania, where they lost 2-1. In the first twenty minutes, Stanciu scored for Romania to put the home side ahead by one, which dominated most of the match. Burca increased the difference and put a foot and a half to the victory of his team, where Belarus did not manage to react until the end of the match. At half-time, Romania were 2-0 up and the game was half over. The home side wanted more and Alibec hit the crossbar with his shot on the hour mark. Morozov scored for the visitors who reacted too late and could not get at least a point from their visit to Romania.
 
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Belarus vs Israel this Friday, June 16 at 20.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 3 of the Eurocup Qualifying. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
 
VAVEL Logo