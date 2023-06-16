Serbia vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Serbia vs Jordan live from the 2023 Friendly Match
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Serbia vs Jordan live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from the Generali Arena.
Where and how to watch Serbia vs Jordan online and live from the Friendly 2023?
This is the start time of the Serbia vs Jordan match in various countries: Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on Star+ Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+ Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Star+ Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Star+ Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+ Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on Star+ US (ET): 2:30 p.m. on Vix+ Spain: 7:30 p.m. No Transmission Mexico: 12:30 p.m. on Star+ and Sky Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+ Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+ Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+ Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Dusan Vlahovic, a must see player!
The Juventus striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Serb continued with the Italian team after a good season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 29 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Juventus forward and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games played.
How does Serbia arrive?
The Serbian National Team is coming to this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of the qualifying matches towards EURO 2024 and they can continue fighting for a ticket to the highest European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several interesting player names, with Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic, Filip Kostic, Ivan Ilic and Nikola Milenkovic being the most prominent. The Serbian team is in first place in Group G of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 6 units, after 2 victories against Montenegro and Lithuania and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the European championship.
Ahmad Sameer, a must see player!
The Al-Nasr midfielder is one of the most important figures in his team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help his team achieve great things. During last season he played 23 games, where he got 7 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. These will seek to continue developing football in Jordan and try to get closer to the tickets for a World Cup.
How does Jordan arrive?
The Jordanian team is present for this duel with the aim of the team continuing to prepare for the 2024 Asian Cup, the team will be part of Group E together with the combination of Bahrain, South Korea and Malaysia. The Jordanians are not favorites in the tournament and hope that some duels against UEFA and CONCACAF teams will help them reach the championship in better shape. Those led by Adnan Hamad come to this game with a great squad that includes Ahmad Sameer, Ali Olwan, Mousa Al-Tamari, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Yazan Al-Arab and Hijazi Maher. Jordan does not jump as the favorite against Serbia but will try to surprise and win.
Where's the game?
The Generali Arena located in the city of Vienna, Austria will host this duel between two teams looking to restart their seasons on the international stage in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 16,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1925.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Serbia vs Jordan match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Generali Arena, at 2:30 o'clock.