France vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Maurice Revello Tournament Game

Where and how to watch France vs. Mexico online and live from the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament?
This is the start time of the France vs Mexico match in several countries:
- Argentina: 13 hours on Star+
- Bolivia: 12 hours on Star+
- Brazil: 13 hours on Star+
- Chile: 13 hours on Star+
- Colombia: 11 hours on Star+
- Ecuador: 11 hours on Star+
- USA (ET): 12 hours on TUDN
- Spain: 17 hours without Transmission
- Mexico: 10 hours on ESPN and TUDN
- Paraguay: 13 hours on Star+
- Peru: 11 hours on Star+
- Uruguay: 13 hours on Star+
- Venezuela: 12 hours on Star+
Mathys Tel, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich striker has become one of the great leaders of the French team and was a starter in some matches in the process towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after having achieved his first calls, Tel is running to be the highest reference in the striker that France needs and her contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.
How does France get here?
The French come to this duel after taking first place after adding 6 points with 2 wins and 1 loss. The French team has left some doubts by forcing a penalty shootout in two games of the Group Phase, losing to Saudi Arabia and beating Venezuela. A new process for the 2026 World Cup is coming up and this generation of players will be looking for a chance to be considered and play their first World Cup. Some players of this generation have already played minutes in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and are part of the great figures of this generation. Notable players include Mathys Tel, Ilyes Housni, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Leny Yoro and Warren Zare Emery. France will look for a victory against Mexico to advance to the Grand Final of the championship, but their rival will not be easy to beat.
Marcelo Flores, a must see player!
The Real Oviedo midfielder seeks to continue his development with youth teams and become one of the fundamental pieces of the Mexican National Team. He is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after finishing his first season in Spain. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Ángel Robles and Lucas Martínez to form the offensive trident for Mexico. At the moment he marches with 1 assist in 1 game in this tournament with the Mexican team.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican National Team begins a new era with the appointment of Diego Cocca as technical director and continues with the development of its young players with the Maurice Revello Tournament, where the objective is to finish as Group B leader and fight for the title. In Group B is the Selection of the Mediterranean, Qatar and Australia. This representative is led by Rául Chanbrand and its objective is to give promising young players minutes to direct them to the Absolute Selection of Mexico. Some names that stand out in the call are Marcelo Flores, Ángel Robles, Lucas Martínez, Emilio Martínez, Heriberto Jurado and Alberto Herrera. El Tri arrives after defeating the Mediterranean team by a score of 2 to 1, positioning itself as the leader of the Group and hoping that a victory against Qatar will put them in the next round.
Where's the game?
The Stade Marcel Roustan located in the city of Mallemort, France will host this duel corresponding to the Semifinals of the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament. This stadium has a capacity for 2,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1940.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the France vs. Mexico match, corresponding to the Semifinals of the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament. The match will take place at the Stade Marcel Roustan, at 12 o'clock.