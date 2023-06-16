Andorra vs Switzerland: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Euro Qualification
Image: Switzerland

3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Andorra vs Switzerland Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Andorra vs Switzerland match.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Andorra vs Swizterland Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Andorra vs Switzerland live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and VIX+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Andorra vs Switzerland match for Euro Qualification?

This is the start time of the game Andorra vs Switzerland of 16th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+
USA (ET): 2:45PM in VIX+
Mexico: 1:45PM in Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+

2:45 AMan hour ago

Referee

Balazs Berke will be the match referee, with Balasz Szert and Balazs Szalai as assistant referees, with all coming from Hungary, plus the also Hungarian Mihaly Kapraly, being the fourth match referee. Ivan Bebek will be in charge of VAR, with Dario Bel as assistant referee, with both coming from Croatia
2:40 AMan hour ago

Probable Switzerland

The probable Swiss team for the match is: Sommer, Lotomba, Akanji, Elvedi and Rodríguez; Freuler, Zakaria and Xhaka; Amdouni, Seferovic and Vargas.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Probable Andorra

The probable Andorra team for the match is: Alvarez, C. Rubio, Llovera, Guillen, Alavedra and Garcia; J. Rubio, M. Vales, E. Vales and Cervos; Rosas.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Absentees

Andorra have no absentees in their squad, while Switzerland did not take Widmer, Embolo and Itten, being prominent absentees for the match.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Group I

Switzerland is at the top of qualifying Group I with six points, tied with Romania, four points above Kosovo, five above Andorra and Israel, and six above Belarus with no points.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Switzerland

Switzerland comes with one loss and two wins in its last games. Also in 2022, in the round of 16 of the World Cup, they lost 6-1 to Portugal, with goals from Gonçalo Ramos (3), Pepe, Guerreiro, and Rafael Leão. In the qualifiers, on March 25, the away win was 5-0 over Belarus, with goals from Steffen (3), Xhaka and Amdouni. And on March 28 the victory came at home, 3-0 over Israel, with goals from Vargas, Amdouni and Widmer.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Andorra

Andorra comes into the match with two defeats and a draw in their last games. Also in 2022, in November, the first defeat was away from home, 1-0 to Gibraltar, with a goal by Chipolina. In the first qualifying round, at home, the defeat was 2-0 to Romania, with goals by Man and Alibec, on March 25. And on the 28th, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Kosovo, with Zhegrova opening the scoring for Kosovo and Rosas equalizing.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

