China vs Myanmar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

The match will not be broadcast on television or streaming service.
Key Player- Myanmar
For Myanmar, the presence of 27-year-old Maung Maung Lwin, who has nine goals in 57 games playing for his national team, stands out.
Key player - China
Wu Lei, a local league striker who has 27 goals in 81 games for China and 14 goals in 18 league games since his return to the country.
Probable lineups
China: Yan; Zhang, Wang, Tyias, Liu; Xie, Wang, Xu, Wei; Elkeson, Wu.
Myanmar: Phyo; Win, Thu, Lin, Soe; Oo, Aung; Khant, Thein, Lwin; Paing.
Head-to-head: China vs. Myanmar
In the three recent games between the two teams, all have been wins for China. With the particularity that China has scored 12 goals and has not conceded any.
News - Myanmar
Myanmar is ranked 160th in the current FIFA ranking, where its highest ranking was 97th. For now, the Burmese team aims to try to recover soccer and add victories in order to consolidate a successful process.
News - China
The local China is ranked 81st in the current FIFA ranking, where its highest ranking was 37th. For now, the Chinese team is focused on consolidating a team and a game idea that will allow them to reach the most precious goal, which is the qualification to the next World Cup.
Jankovic, the chosen one to coach China
Alekxandar Jankovic, a 51-year-old coach, has been chosen to lead the Chinese national team. After Marcelo Lippi's cycle with this national team, the Chinese Federation is once again relying on a foreign coach to give them the necessary hierarchy to take them to the next World Cup.
The stadium
The Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium is the venue for this match, which will serve as the venue for the Asian Cup 2023. The stadium was inaugurated this year and has a capacity of 63,000 spectators and will be the home of Dalian Pro FC of the Chinese Super League.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs Myanmar match, corresponding to the FIFA friendly match day. The match will take place at the Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium at 6:30 am.