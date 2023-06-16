North Macedonia vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch North Macedonia vs Ukraine Live Score Here
"This game will be different from the one against Germany, I think above all about the approach to Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean we are not prepared. match and other matches, as well as the match against Germany. that they are an extraordinarily strong selection. We must also be at a higher level than ourselves if we want a successful result", commented Blagoja Milevsk.
"Ukraine is the best country in the world. It is one of the selections that it considers 'underfavored', but plays excellent football. We played with them at the European, and we showed them two different times. We made mistakes that the rival punished. If we want to hope for a result at home then we will have to play to the fullest and we need a perfect match'', said Stefan Ristovski.
''If you are interested? You want something more with these selections, you can't just defend yourself, we have to do something offensively, to keep possession of the ball. possible in football. We need maximum focus from the first to the last minute. We are prepared and I hope that with the support of the crowd, which will be the wind in our favor, we will achieve a positive result.”
''We agreed that we will use these players in both matches. We'll see after the Malta game.''
''I don’t think we are favourites. We are playing away from home against a very strong team that has shown this in recent matches. We have to prove on the field that we are the favourites.''
''I believe that tomorrow will It's a different game than with the German national team. We understand who we are playing against, we understand the strength of the North Macedonian team. But we must be aware of how we will play ourselves. I expect a very difficult game. I'm sure our football players are ready for this game.''
''I talk to all the players. I spoke with Mykhailo, he is happy. in a stable psychological state. He, like others, represents our country. All players make mistakes, especially at this age when we have three or four U21s in the first team. We will support you like all players on the field.''
''We don’t play individually. But the German selection; just Kimmich. When Gorecka & It's a real force. truly the team leader. But is there? There are several players who work very well with the ball. We should pay attention to them too.''
''Yes, there is. certain injuries that players have previously suffered, and not directly in the training process. Mykolenko feels absolutely normal, is he? getting ready for the game. He has other issues, but I'm sure that won't affect him. the next meetings. All the boys are healthy and ready to play.''
''We'll see. We look at the training process. If a football player can play in this position, fulfill the requirements, then he plays there. I think Viktor came into the game well, he has the powerful pace he used with Germany. He played in "Girona" several matches in this position, he played quite successfully. That’s why we tried there, because the game was important.''