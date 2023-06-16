Colombia vs Iraq: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Iraq Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Iraq live match, as well as the latest information from the Mestalla Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Colombia vs Iraq Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Colombia vs. Iraq match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Colombia vs Iraq Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Iraq of June 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play, RCN, Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00
Peru: 2:00 PM on Movistar Deportes
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Venezuela: 3:00 PM

2:45 AMan hour ago

History

This will be the first time Colombia and Iraq meet.

Colombia has played 27 matches against Asian teams, winning 15 times, drawing seven and losing five.

The Iraqi record against South American teams is negative, with only one win and one draw in nine matches.

2:40 AMan hour ago

📋 Squad List - Iraq

The list of those called up by Jesús Casas is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib and Ahmed Basil

Defenders: Saad Natiq, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Faez, Munaf Younis, Allan Mohideen, Frans Putros, Ahmed Yahya, Merchas Doski, Human Tariq, Sherko Kareem and Alai Ghasem.

Midfielders: Amjed Atwan, Amir Al-Ammari, Zidane Iqbal, Osama Rashid, Kevin Yakob, Bashar Resan and Ibrahim Bayesh.

Forwards: Andre Alsanati, Hussein Ali, Hassan AbdulKarim, Aymen Hussain, Pashang Abdulla and Mohanad Ali.

2:35 AMan hour ago

📋 Squad List - Colombia

Nestor Lorenzo's list of called-up players is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Álvaro Montero, Camilo Vargas and Kevin Mier.

Defenders: Andrés Salazar, Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado, Jhon Lucumí, Juan David Mosquera, Yerry Mina and Yerson Mosquera.

Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, Óscar Cortés and Wílmar Barrios.

Forwards: Diego Valoyes, Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz, Mateo Cassierra, Rafael Santos Borré and Yaser Asprilla.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Iraq

The Iraqi national team, coached by Jesús Casas, is preparing with the objective of accumulating experience that will allow them to arrive at the beginning of 2024 with a better performance in the face of the Asian Cup. In the meantime, they continue to accumulate friendly matches in the windows allowed by FIFA to keep up the pace.

For this game, the Spanish coach aims to continue molding his idea of the game, in which he has as main standard bearers players who play in some of the European teams, in addition to bringing others for the first time and having some of them in consideration after a long time.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Colombia

The Colombian national team coached by Néstor Lorenzo is back in action after its tour of Asia in March. After having achieved positive results, the Colombian team is focused on finalizing details for the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, to which it is obliged to qualify.

For this occasion, the Argentinean coach has decided to take into account players who play both in European and Colombian soccer, in addition to some who play in other Latin American countries, so there is variety to implement different ways of playing and thus be certain which will be the ideal team to be formed in the coming months when the competition for points begins.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium

The Colombia vs Iraq match will be played in The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, located in the city of Valencia, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1923, has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Colombia vs Iraq Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
