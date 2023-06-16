Colombia vs Iraq: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colombia vs Iraq Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Iraq Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Colombia vs Iraq Friendly Match?
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play, RCN, Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00
Peru: 2:00 PM on Movistar Deportes
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Venezuela: 3:00 PM
History
Colombia has played 27 matches against Asian teams, winning 15 times, drawing seven and losing five.
The Iraqi record against South American teams is negative, with only one win and one draw in nine matches.
📋 Squad List - Iraq
The list of those called up by Jesús Casas is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib and Ahmed Basil
Defenders: Saad Natiq, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Faez, Munaf Younis, Allan Mohideen, Frans Putros, Ahmed Yahya, Merchas Doski, Human Tariq, Sherko Kareem and Alai Ghasem.
Midfielders: Amjed Atwan, Amir Al-Ammari, Zidane Iqbal, Osama Rashid, Kevin Yakob, Bashar Resan and Ibrahim Bayesh.
Forwards: Andre Alsanati, Hussein Ali, Hassan AbdulKarim, Aymen Hussain, Pashang Abdulla and Mohanad Ali.
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | June Squad Announced 🇮🇶— Iraq Football Podcast (@IraqFootballPod) June 2, 2023
Your #LionsOfMesopotamia squad for the Spain camp this month. 👊 pic.twitter.com/DcQ5aqtCrM
📋 Squad List - Colombia
Nestor Lorenzo's list of called-up players is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Álvaro Montero, Camilo Vargas and Kevin Mier.
Defenders: Andrés Salazar, Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado, Jhon Lucumí, Juan David Mosquera, Yerry Mina and Yerson Mosquera.
Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, Óscar Cortés and Wílmar Barrios.
Forwards: Diego Valoyes, Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz, Mateo Cassierra, Rafael Santos Borré and Yaser Asprilla.
📝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐨́𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 5, 2023
Ellos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para disputar la Fecha FIFA de junio 🆚 Irak y Alemania. #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/gKL0makmlQ
Iraq
For this game, the Spanish coach aims to continue molding his idea of the game, in which he has as main standard bearers players who play in some of the European teams, in addition to bringing others for the first time and having some of them in consideration after a long time.
Colombia
For this occasion, the Argentinean coach has decided to take into account players who play both in European and Colombian soccer, in addition to some who play in other Latin American countries, so there is variety to implement different ways of playing and thus be certain which will be the ideal team to be formed in the coming months when the competition for points begins.