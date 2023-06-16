Malta vs England LIVE: Score Updates (0-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
60'
60'
Changes in England
In: Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashfrod and Tyrone Mings
Out: Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Luke Shaw
59'
Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from just outside the six yard box is just a bit too high.
53'
James Maddison (England) is fouled by Ferdinando Apap (Malta).
49'
Yellow card for Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).
48'
Foul by Declan Rice (England) on Teddy Teuma (Malta).
45'
Change in England
In: Phil Foden
Out: Bukayo Saka
45'
Malta substitution
In: Yannick Yankam
Out. Matthew Guillaumier
Second half
The second part begins in Ta'Qali!
45+1'
End of the first half.
44'
James Maddison (England) is fouled by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
40'
Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta) on James Maddison (England).
38'
Harry Maguire (England) is fouled by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
32'
Steve Borg (Malta) is fouled by Harry Kane (England).
32'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ENGLAND, Harry Kane scores the third from the penalty spot!
31'
30'
Penalty for England!
28'
GOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ENGLAND, Trent Alexander-Arnold increases the lead with a great right-footed goal from half distance!
23'
James Maddison (England) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the goalkeeper's hands.
22'
Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta) on James Maddison (England).
18'
Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) on Marc Guehi (England).
14'
Joseph Mbong (Malta) is fouled by James Maddison (England).
12'
Bukayo Saka (England) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too far wide.
8'
Malta's own goal, Ferdinando Apap misses the net to give England the first!
7'
Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses the goalkeeper.
6'
Corner for England.
4'
Foul by James Maddison (England) on Fernandino Apap (Malta).
2'
Matthew Guillaumier (Malta) is fouled by James Maddison (England).
Start of the match
The game begins in Ta'Qali!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next matches
Malta's next match will be against Ukraine on June 19.
England's next match will be against North Macedonia on June 19.
Group
Malta and England are in Group C of the qualifiers, a group that includes Italy, North Macedonia and Ukraine.
Arrival at the stadium
The teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
Referee
The designated center referee for this match is Ivica Modric.
Lineup - England
Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Tren Alexander-Arnold; James Maddison, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka. D. T.: Gareth Southgate.
Lineup - Malta
Henry Bonello; Zach Muscat, Steve Borg, Ferdinando Apap; Cain Attard, Teuma, Matthew Guillaumier, Bjorn Kristensen, Joseph Mbong; De Gracia, Kyirian Nwoko. D. T.: Michele Marcolini.
45 minutes to go!
The game will start in 45 minutes from the city of Ta'Qali. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
Tune in here Malta vs England Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Malta vs England live match, as well as the latest information from the Ta'Qali National Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Malta vs England Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Malta vs England game for EURO 2024?
This is the kickoff time for the Malta vs England match on June 16, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on VIX+
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+
Last meetings
They have faced each other on two occasions. One of them in 2016 and another in 2017, both for the World Cup qualifiers. Both games ended in victory for the English.
Key player - England
England has a great squad. All their players are referents of the continent and make the Premier League the best league in the world and are characterized by being incredible with the ball wherever they go. One of them is Harry Kane, the striker who plays for Tottenham and is the historical scorer of the national team and has already scored two goals in these qualifiers.
Key player - Malta
The national team of Malta is a modest team. Although its players are not renowned, they are great players who decided to represent their country to take it to glory. One of them is Shaun Dimech, the 21-year-old striker who plays for Valleta FC and has already scored 5 goals in the Premier League and one in the FA Trophy.
England
England are in a completely opposite situation, literally, as they have two wins in two games, which brings them to 6 points and top of the group after beating Italy 2 goals to 1 and Ukraine 2 goals to 0.
Malta
Malta is having serious problems despite the fact that they have just started the qualifiers. They have not known victory in these two matches as they lost against North Macedonia 2 goals to 1 and against Italy 2 goals to 0. Their last match was a friendly against Luxembourg and they won by the minimum difference. They are at the bottom of group C.
Stadium
The designated stadium is the Ta'Qali National Stadium located in the village of Ta'Qali in Malta. It is the most important sports venue in the country and is only 10 kilometers from the capital city of Valletta. This is the favorite venue for the Malta Football Team and for some of the most important matches of the Malta Premier League. It was inaugurated in December 1981 and was built to be a soccer stadium, a gymnasium for basketball practice, an indoor swimming pool, squash courts, a bar and a restaurant. This venue was one of the venues of the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship hosting 7 matches including the opening match, three group stage matches, the semi-finals and the final in which England took the championship. It has a capacity of 17,700 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match: Malta vs England Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
In: Nikolai Muscat and Alexander Satariana
Out: Kyrian Nwoko and Bjorn Kristensen