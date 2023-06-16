Malta vs England LIVE: Score Updates (0-3)
60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:09 PM4 minutes ago

60'

Changes in Malta

In: Nikolai Muscat and Alexander Satariana

Out: Kyrian Nwoko and Bjorn Kristensen

4:08 PM5 minutes ago

60'

Changes in England

In: Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashfrod and Tyrone Mings

Out: Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Luke Shaw

4:04 PM9 minutes ago

59'

Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from just outside the six yard box is just a bit too high.
4:01 PM12 minutes ago

53'

James Maddison (England) is fouled by Ferdinando Apap (Malta).
3:55 PM18 minutes ago

49'

Yellow card for Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).
3:54 PM19 minutes ago

48'

Foul by Declan Rice (England) on Teddy Teuma (Malta).
3:52 PM21 minutes ago

45'

Change in England

In: Phil Foden

Out: Bukayo Saka

3:51 PM22 minutes ago

45'

Malta substitution

In: Yannick Yankam

Out. Matthew Guillaumier

3:50 PM23 minutes ago

Second half

The second part begins in Ta'Qali!
3:34 PM39 minutes ago

45+1'

End of the first half.
3:32 PM41 minutes ago

44'

James Maddison (England) is fouled by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
3:29 PM44 minutes ago

40'

Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta) on James Maddison (England).
3:28 PMan hour ago

38'

Harry Maguire (England) is fouled by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
3:25 PMan hour ago

32'

Steve Borg (Malta) is fouled by Harry Kane (England).
3:21 PMan hour ago

32'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ENGLAND, Harry Kane scores the third from the penalty spot!
3:21 PMan hour ago

31'

3:19 PMan hour ago

30'

Penalty for England!
3:16 PMan hour ago

28'

GOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ENGLAND, Trent Alexander-Arnold increases the lead with a great right-footed goal from half distance!
3:13 PMan hour ago

23'

James Maddison (England) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the goalkeeper's hands.
3:10 PMan hour ago

22'

Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta) on James Maddison (England).
3:07 PMan hour ago

18'

Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) on Marc Guehi (England).
3:02 PMan hour ago

14'

Joseph Mbong (Malta) is fouled by James Maddison (England).
3:01 PMan hour ago

12'

Bukayo Saka (England) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too far wide.
3:00 PMan hour ago

8'

Malta's own goal, Ferdinando Apap misses the net to give England the first!
2:55 PMan hour ago

7'

Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses the goalkeeper.
2:50 PMan hour ago

6'

Corner for England.
2:45 PMan hour ago

4'

Foul by James Maddison (England) on Fernandino Apap (Malta).
2:40 PM2 hours ago

2'

Matthew Guillaumier (Malta) is fouled by James Maddison (England).
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Start of the match

The game begins in Ta'Qali!
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Next matches

Malta's next match will be against Ukraine on June 19. 

England's next match will be against North Macedonia on June 19.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Group

Malta and England are in Group C of the qualifiers, a group that includes Italy, North Macedonia and Ukraine.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium

The teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Referee

The designated center referee for this match is Ivica Modric.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Lineup - England

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Tren Alexander-Arnold; James Maddison, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka. D. T.: Gareth Southgate.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Lineup - Malta

Henry Bonello; Zach Muscat, Steve Borg, Ferdinando Apap; Cain Attard, Teuma, Matthew Guillaumier, Bjorn Kristensen, Joseph Mbong; De Gracia, Kyirian Nwoko. D. T.: Michele Marcolini.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

The game will start in 45 minutes from the city of Ta'Qali. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Malta vs England Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Malta vs England live match, as well as the latest information from the Ta'Qali National Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Malta vs England Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch directly in streaming: Star+.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

1:40 PM3 hours ago

What time is the Malta vs England game for EURO 2024?

This is the kickoff time for the Malta vs England match on June 16, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on VIX+
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+

1:35 PM3 hours ago

Last meetings

They have faced each other on two occasions. One of them in 2016 and another in 2017, both for the World Cup qualifiers. Both games ended in victory for the English.
1:30 PM3 hours ago

Key player - England

England has a great squad. All their players are referents of the continent and make the Premier League the best league in the world and are characterized by being incredible with the ball wherever they go. One of them is Harry Kane, the striker who plays for Tottenham and is the historical scorer of the national team and has already scored two goals in these qualifiers.
1:25 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Malta

The national team of Malta is a modest team. Although its players are not renowned, they are great players who decided to represent their country to take it to glory. One of them is Shaun Dimech, the 21-year-old striker who plays for Valleta FC and has already scored 5 goals in the Premier League and one in the FA Trophy.
1:20 PM3 hours ago

England

England are in a completely opposite situation, literally, as they have two wins in two games, which brings them to 6 points and top of the group after beating Italy 2 goals to 1 and Ukraine 2 goals to 0.
1:15 PM3 hours ago

Malta

Malta is having serious problems despite the fact that they have just started the qualifiers. They have not known victory in these two matches as they lost against North Macedonia 2 goals to 1 and against Italy 2 goals to 0. Their last match was a friendly against Luxembourg and they won by the minimum difference. They are at the bottom of group C.
1:10 PM3 hours ago

Stadium

The designated stadium is the Ta'Qali National Stadium located in the village of Ta'Qali in Malta. It is the most important sports venue in the country and is only 10 kilometers from the capital city of Valletta. This is the favorite venue for the Malta Football Team and for some of the most important matches of the Malta Premier League. It was inaugurated in December 1981 and was built to be a soccer stadium, a gymnasium for basketball practice, an indoor swimming pool, squash courts, a bar and a restaurant. This venue was one of the venues of the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship hosting 7 matches including the opening match, three group stage matches, the semi-finals and the final in which England took the championship. It has a capacity of 17,700 people.

1:05 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match: Malta vs England Live Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
