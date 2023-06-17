Iceland vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Iceland vs Slovakia live stream.
Where and how to watch Iceland vs Slovakia live online
Iceland vs Slovakia can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Iceland vs Slovakia corresponding to the matchday 3 of the Qualifying rounds for the European Championship?
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Iceland Statements
"There are several players (in the Premier League) who could make the team."
"The tension is building up, there's no doubt about it. There is a good rhythm in training and everyone is together. We have a few days to prepare and hopefully we'll be fully fit on Saturday."
"We weren't taking any chances, so we took some time last week to refine. I feel extremely good now and I feel ready for this."
"I don't think there are any questions and we don't need to talk".
"This is a very important game. The home games in this matchup will determine which places we will have to fight for. If we are going to achieve the goal we have set for ourselves, this is a must win. Even though the Slovaks are very good, we have to look at the home games in this group as a must-win."
How are Slovakia coming along?
How does Iceland fare?
The Iceland vs Slovakia match will be played at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium.
The Iceland vs Slovakia match will be played at De Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, located in Reykjavik, Iceland. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.