Iceland vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Iceland vs Slovakia live stream.

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Iceland vs Slovakia live, as well as the latest information from Laugardalsvöllur Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Iceland vs Slovakia live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Iceland vs Slovakia can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match of Iceland vs Slovakia corresponding to the matchday 3 of the Qualifying rounds for the European Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the Iceland vs Slovakia match on June 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45 hours

Bolivia: 14:45

Brazil: 14:45 hours

Chile: 14:45 hours

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

Spain: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 a.m. 

Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.

South Africa: 12:45 p.m.

Australia: 12:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Iceland Statements

Åge Hareide spoke ahead of his team's match against Slovakia: "It's like in Norway. The players who play here at home are better in September and October than in March and June."

"There are several players (in the Premier League) who could make the team."

"The tension is building up, there's no doubt about it. There is a good rhythm in training and everyone is together. We have a few days to prepare and hopefully we'll be fully fit on Saturday."

"We weren't taking any chances, so we took some time last week to refine. I feel extremely good now and I feel ready for this."

"I don't think there are any questions and we don't need to talk".

"This is a very important game. The home games in this matchup will determine which places we will have to fight for. If we are going to achieve the goal we have set for ourselves, this is a must win. Even though the Slovaks are very good, we have to look at the home games in this group as a must-win."

2:40 AM2 hours ago

How are Slovakia coming along?

Slovakia has collected four points in the first two rounds, drawing 0-0 against Luxembourg and beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to finish second in the group.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Iceland fare?

Iceland has not had a good start in these rounds, in the first one they lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina three-nil, however they redeemed their way against Liechenstein, a team they beat seven-nil.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

The Iceland vs Slovakia match will be played at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium.

 

The Iceland vs Slovakia match will be played at De Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, located in Reykjavik, Iceland. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Iceland vs Slovakia live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the qualifiers for the European Championship. The match will take place at the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium at 2:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo