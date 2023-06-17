Curacao vs St. Kitts and Nevis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Qualyfiers Gold Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Curaçao vs St. Kitts and Nevis online and live
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - St. Kitts and Nevis
Tyrese Shade, 22 year old winger of Swindon Town of the English promotion, is the key player for St. Kitts and Nevis, this young player decided to represent the Caribbean country, and has accumulated only two matches with the senior team.
However, he is one of the outstanding figures of this team.
Key Player- Curacao
Leandro Bacuna, a 31-year-old player from Watford of England, is the key player in the Curaçao team.
With his national team, he has played 13 games, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist.
Probable lineups
At the moment, the probable line-ups of the teams are not known, however, it is expected that both teams will put their best names on the field to try to get the victory.
Head to Head: Curacao vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
This will be the first game between the two teams.
Curacao comes into this match winless in its last four games and on the back of three defeats. Meanwhile, St. Kitts and Nevis has three wins and one draw in its last four matches.
News - St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Kitts and Nevis is ranked 139th in the current FIFA rankings, where its highest ranking was 73rd. For now, the Caribbean team will be looking to advance to the Gold Cup finals.
News - Curacao
The Curacao is ranked 88th in the current FIFA ranking, where its highest ranking was 68th. For now, the Caribbean team is focused on consolidating a powerful team with a very European idea of play, aiming to qualify to the next World Cup.
The Gold Cup catches fire
With the first preliminary round, the Gold Cup qualifiers begin, this Friday we will have the match between the teams of Curacao and St. Kitts and Nevis, a game that will be played in the capital of the sun.
One of these teams will advance to the next round of the qualifiers.
The Stadium
The DRV PNK Stadium is the venue for this match, a stage that will serve as the venue for this match. The stadium was inaugurated in 2020 and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators and is the home of Inter Miami FC, where world soccer star Lionel Andres Messi will soon be playing.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Curacao vs St. Cristóbal and Nevis match, corresponding to the Qualyfiers Gold Cup. The match will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium at 9:00 pm.